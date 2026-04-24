Lulac Ohio Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Lulac Ohio Educational Foundation

About this event

Ritmo de Verano -Fashion Show

1195 Elm St

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Access
$35

Access includes seating at Row F & G. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. Experience a night of high fashion, featuring a complimentary drink and exclusive access to the dance hall.

VIP Admission
$70

VIP Admission includes access to Row A. Open seating within the row; first come, first served. This ticket grants you priority entry and access to the best seats in the house—plus a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.

Premier
$55

Premier includes access to Row B & C. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. This ticket comes with a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.

Select
$50

Select includes access to Row D & E. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. This ticket comes with a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.

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