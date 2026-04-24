Ritmo de Verano -Fashion Show

About this event
Access includes seating at Row F & G. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. Experience a night of high fashion, featuring a complimentary drink and exclusive access to the dance hall.
VIP Admission includes access to Row A. Open seating within the row; first come, first served. This ticket grants you priority entry and access to the best seats in the house—plus a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.
Premier includes access to Row B & C. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. This ticket comes with a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.
Select includes access to Row D & E. Open seating within the rows; first come, first served. This ticket comes with a complimentary drink and full access to the dance hall for a truly elevated fashion‑night experience.
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