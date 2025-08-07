eventClosed

Rituals Salon & Spa Silent Auction to Support the Alzheimer's Association

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 110, Midlothian, VA 23113, USA

Epicutis Luxury Skincare Basket-$850 Value item
Epicutis Luxury Skincare Basket-$850 Value
$275

Indulge in a complete skincare ritual with this Epicutis basket, designed to restore, protect, and transform your skin with science-backed formulas.

Basket Includes:
-Travel set: Hyvia Crème, Oil Cleanser, Lipid Serum, & 1 Lipid Recovery Mask
-Artigenin Brightening Treatment (1 fl oz)
-Lipid Serum (1 fl oz)
-Hyvia Crème (1.7 fl oz)
-Oil Cleanser (3.38 fl oz)
-Enzyme Exfoliating Powder (1.1 oz)
-Lipid Body Treatment (1.69 fl oz)

Epicutis products combine clean beauty with clinical results—perfect for anyone looking to brighten, nourish, and renew their skin.


https://epicutis.com/

Delta Coranto Touchless Faucet-$740 Value
$200

Delta® Coranto Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless Technology – $740 Value


Upgrade your kitchen with the Delta® Coranto Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet in Arctic Stainless, a perfect blend of style, innovation, and convenience. With its contemporary design and advanced touchless features, this faucet helps keep your kitchen cleaner, fresher, and easier to use.


Key Features:

  • 3 Ways to Activate: Touch-free motion, Touch2O® tap, or standard handle.
  • TempSense™ LED Light: Changes color to indicate water temperature.
  • MagnaTite® Docking: Powerful magnet keeps the spray wand securely in place.
  • ShieldSpray® Technology: A precise, powerful stream cleans tough messes with less splatter.
  • Diamond Seal® Technology: Built to last twice as long as industry standard, reducing leaks.
  • Easy Install: Includes everything you need, with step-by-step installation videos.
  • 360° Swivel & Retractable Hose: Added flexibility for all your kitchen tasks.
  • ADA Compliant & Lifetime Limited Warranty.

From messy meal prep to everyday use, this faucet combines modern innovation with timeless durability — making it a stunning and functional addition to any kitchen.


https://www.deltafaucet.com/kitchen/product/9179TL-AR-DST.html#product-features

Sarah Kane Photography Session-$500 Value
$200

Enjoy a $500 photography session with Sarah Kane Photography – a premier Richmond-based photographer specializing in timeless, natural, and heartfelt images. Whether it’s family portraits, lifestyle sessions, or a special milestone, Sarah brings artistry and passion to every photo she takes.


"Hi, I’m Sarah Kane, a photographer specializing in maternity, newborn, and family portraits in the greater Richmond area.

Since 2011, I’ve been dedicated to creating a photography experience that’s as meaningful as the images themselves. Using a blend of natural light and off-camera lighting, I craft dynamic portraits that will turn into lasting memories."


Expires January 1st, 2027


https://www.sarahkanephotography.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sarahkane/?ref=page_internal

https://www.instagram.com/sarahkanephotog/

Transform Your Body with a Personal Training Package!-$500
$200

💪 Transform Your Body with a Personal Training Package! ($500 VALUE)

Enjoy 4 personal training sessions, a full nutrition consultation, and an in-body scan with Jeff Meszaros, a Body Transformation Personal Trainer at Self Made Training Facility RVA

With over 25 years of fitness expertise, this trainer specializes in body fat reduction, weight loss, strength training, and contest prep. Certified by ACE, IRONMAN, and more, he takes a holistic approach—balancing exercise, nutrition, and mental health—to create a program that’s tailored to YOU.

As a dedicated parent, he understands the challenges of juggling family and fitness, making him the perfect coach to help you achieve your goals.

https://richmond.selfmadetrainingfacility.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SelfMadeTrainingFacility/

Custom Teeth Whitening Tray & Oral Care Basket–$350 Value
$100

😁 Custom Teeth Whitening Tray Starter Set & Oral Care Basket – $350 Value


Brighten your smile with this professional custom teeth whitening starter set and oral care basket, generously donated by Cedarwood Dentistry in Midlothian, VA.


At Cedarwood Dentistry, personalized care is at the heart of everything they do. As a trusted dentist serving Midlothian, Bon Air, North Chesterfield, and the greater Richmond area, their compassionate team listens to your needs and helps you achieve the healthy smile you deserve.


This basket includes everything you need for a brighter, healthier smile:

  • Custom Teeth Whitening Tray Starter Set – professional-grade whitening tailored just for you.
  • Philips Sonicare 5100 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush – advanced technology for a deeper clean and healthier gums.
  • TheraBreath Whitening Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (16 fl oz) – freshens while gently whitening.
  • Cocofloss (33 yd, Cara Cara Orange & Delicious Mint flavors) – dentist-designed floss for a fresher, healthier clean.

Learn more about their care at:

https://mymidlothiandentist.com/

https://www.facebook.com/cedarwooddentistry

https://www.instagram.com/cedarwood_dentistry/

Peachy Picnic – Original Oil on Linen Panel-$350 Value
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring warmth and charm into your home with Peachy Picnic, a vibrant still life painted in oil on linen panel. This one-of-a-kind work by Virginia artist Betsy Moore captures the richness of summer with peaches, a golden pear, and fresh blooms set against a sunlit backdrop. With expressive brushstrokes and luminous color, Moore brings a sense of light, movement, and life to the canvas.


About the Artist:
Betsy Moore is a lifelong painter whose work is deeply inspired by the Impressionists, particularly Mary Cassatt and Paul Cezanne. With a Fine Art degree from Mary Baldwin and advanced studies at VCU and Parsons School of Design in Italy, she has spent over 30 years weaving her love of color, light, and design into both her interior design career and her art. Moore paints daily—whether en plein air or in her studio—and her work is currently featured at Crossroads Art Center in Richmond, VA, and other regional galleries.


Own a piece of her luminous vision with Peachy Picnic, a celebration of beauty in everyday life.


9INX12IN


https://www.betsymoorefineart.com/

https://www.instagram.com/betsymoorefineart/

ROLL INTO FUN & DINE IN STYLE!-$325 Value
$100

🎳 ROLL INTO FUN & DINE IN STYLE! 🥂 ($325 VALUE)


River City Roll Experience
Enjoy 2 hours of bowling with shoe rental for up to 12 guests (Sunday–Thursday only). Richmond’s boutique bowling alley features brick oven pizza, elevated cuisine, craft cocktails, beer & wine, plus 20 lanes, games, live music, and a large dog-friendly patio & outdoor bar. 21 and over after 7pm.

https://www.rivercityroll.com/
https://www.instagram.com/rivercityroll/

https://www.facebook.com/rivercityrollRVA/


Bar West Dining
Treat yourself to brunch or dinner for 4 with a $150 voucher toward food & beverages. Known for its craft cocktails and elevated everyday dining, Bar West’s bartenders are passionate mixologists ready to make your experience unforgettable. A 20% gratuity will be due at the end of the meal. Voucher not redeemable for cash. Any remaining balance void after use.

https://www.barwest804.com/
https://www.instagram.com/barwest.804/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/barwest.rva/


Redeemable by 10/5/2026.

Ultimate Hair & Body Care Basket-$321 Value
$100

Refresh and revitalize from scalp to skin with this thoughtfully curated collection of premium hair and body care essentials. Perfect for anyone who loves to indulge in self-care and maintain healthy, vibrant hair and skin.

This diverse basket includes:

  • Travel Potted Plant Body Wash (100ml) — A refreshing, nourishing body wash with a botanical touch.
  • Gold Haircare Lip Balm — Hydrate and protect your lips with a luxurious balm.
  • Eufora Scalptherapy Thickening Supplement — Support hair thickness from within.
  • Eufora Scalptherapy Thickening Treatment (100ml) — Strengthen and revitalize thinning hair.
  • Leaf & Flower Flyaway Stick (7ml) — Smooth and tame flyaways for a polished look.
  • B3 Brazilian Bond Builder (180ml) — Protect and rebuild hair bonds for stronger, healthier hair.
  • Leaf & Flower Curl Defining Cream (180ml) — Enhance and define natural curls with soft hold.
  • Living Proof Scalp Care Density Cream (50ml) — Boost scalp health to promote fuller hair.
  • Living Proof Triple Bond Complex (45ml) — Repair and strengthen damaged hair strands.

Whether you’re looking to boost hair health, tame curls, or pamper your skin, this basket offers a complete self-care experience.

Hydrafacial Basket-$312 Value
$100

HydraFacial Luxury Basket

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this indulgent HydraFacial package. Your skin will glow, your senses will relax, and you’ll take home beautiful extras to keep the pampering going.

This basket includes:

  • Silk HydraFacial with Madison — A rejuvenating, skin-transforming treatment designed to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and brighten.
  • 4-Wick Candle — Fill your space with soothing fragrance and warm ambiance.
  • Headband — Perfect for keeping hair back during skincare routines or spa days at home.
  • Keychain — A stylish little accessory to take a piece of luxury with you everywhere.
  • Compact Mirror — For quick touch-ups on the go.

A perfect blend of professional skincare and at-home relaxation—because you deserve to look and feel your best.

Rock & Roll Birthday Party at Bach to Rock-$299 Value
$100

🎸 Rock & Roll Birthday Party at Bach to Rock – America’s Music School ($299 VALUE)


Give your child the ultimate birthday celebration—where music takes center stage! This party package at Bach to Rock Midlothian is good for up to 12 guests and offers your choice of three exciting options:

  • 🎶 Rock City Party (Ages 4–6) – Explore instruments and rhythm in an interactive, age-appropriate musical adventure.
  • 🎸 Rock Birthday Party (Ages 7+) – Kids form their own band, learn to play real instruments, and perform live—no experience required!
  • 🎤 Karaoke Party (Ages 6+) – Sing your heart out and shine under the spotlight with your friends!

Each party is led by Bach to Rock’s experienced instructors in a fun, supportive environment. With professional gear, real instruments, and plenty of energy, every guest gets a chance to be a star.


Check their website for a full description of what each party includes:


https://www.bachtorock.com/midlothian/

https://www.instagram.com/b2rmidlothianva/

https://www.facebook.com/B2RMidlothianVA/


Expiration: 9/5/2030

Jane Iredale Makeup Basket $265 Value
$80

Jane Iredale Beauty Basket
Discover the perfect blend of skincare and makeup with this stunning Jane Iredale Beauty Basket, designed to enhance your natural glow with clean, luxurious products.

This beautiful set includes:

  • Clear Makeup Bag — Stylish and practical for organizing your beauty essentials.
  • Water Bottle — Stay hydrated on the go with this sleek, reusable bottle.
  • Selfie Ring Light — Illuminate your best angles for flawless photos anytime.
  • Magic Mitt — A gentle, reusable cloth that effortlessly removes makeup—no cleanser needed!
  • Blue Hour Triple Eyeshadow — A versatile palette for creating everything from subtle to smoky eye looks.
  • Scarlet ColorLuxe Lipstick — Bold, richly pigmented lipstick for a stunning pop of color.
  • Sheer LipDrink — A hydrating lip gloss with a sheer, glossy finish.
  • Alabaster ColorLuxe Eye Shadow Stick — Creamy, easy-to-apply eyeshadow stick for a luminous look.
  • Balmy Glow Time Blush Stick — A creamy blush that adds a natural, radiant flush to your cheeks.
  • Black Lash Fixation Length & Definition Tubing Mascara — Lengthen and define lashes with this smudge-resistant mascara.

This basket is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers seeking high-quality, skin-friendly makeup that delivers both performance and care.

https://janeiredale.com/

Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine ($250 VALUE)
$75

Capresso Café Select Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine ($250 VALUE)


Elevate your home coffee game with this high-quality stainless steel espresso and cappuccino machine, perfect for anyone who loves café-style drinks at home.


  • Advanced pump boiler system ensures rapid heating and stable temperature for consistent results.
  • 15-bar pressure pump delivers rich, crema-topped espresso.
  • Double-spout espresso filter lets you brew one or two servings at a time.
  • Heavy-duty die-cast stainless steel construction with a large warming tray keeps your cups hot.
  • Commercial-style frother for creamy cappuccinos and lattes.
  • Convenient 42-oz removable water reservoir and easy-to-clean drip tray.
  • Includes coffee scoop and tamper; backed by a 1-year limited warranty.

https://www.capresso.com/cafe-select.html?srsltid=AfmBOop2bWS9Oy8KvEONogEVRivc6ttYFlEb-Hw7p1NxXnuDXgz0F5r3

Soul Shine Studios Private Yoga or Dance Party-$250 Value
$75

Ready to move your body in healthy ways? Our classes are truly for EVERY-BODY. You will step into a space of connection. Connection with your body, mind, and soul.


Details:

  • Yoga or Dance Party
  • Up to 15 adults
  • Theme Parties Available
  • Stony Point Fashion Park
  • $250 Value
  • Expires 4-1-2026

Donation by Soul Shine Studios RVA

https://www.soulshinestudios.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SoulShineRVA/

https://www.instagram.com/soulshine_rva/

Original Watercolor-Foggy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)
$75

🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Foggy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)


Bring a touch of serenity into your space with this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa.


Titled Foggy Afternoon, this piece captures the quiet, reflective beauty of a misty day, blending soft tones and atmospheric depth.


The painting comes with a frame (15.75in x 12.5in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.

Original Watercolor-Santa Fe Church, Colombia ($250 VALUE)
$75

🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Santa Fe Church, Colombia ($250 VALUE)


Add a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece to your collection with this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa, a wonderful client and supporter of ours.


This work features the Santa Fe Church in Colombia, thoughtfully captured in watercolor with a delicate balance of detail and artistry.


The painting comes with a frame (18in x 12in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.


A unique opportunity to own an original work while supporting a meaningful cause.

Original Watercolor-– Windy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)
$75

🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Windy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)


Infuse your collection with energy and movement through this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa.



Titled Windy Afternoon, this artwork conveys the motion and spirit of a breezy day, brought to life with expressive brushstrokes and color.


The painting comes with a frame (14.5in x 11.5in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.

Virtual Nutrition Consultation + Follow-Up – $250 Value
$75

🥗 Virtual Nutrition Consultation + Follow-Up – $250 Value


Take control of your health with a Virtual Nutrition Consultation and Follow-Up from JAS Nutrition and Fitness Services.


Janice Shaheen, PT, CNC, CISSN, is a highly experienced Nutrition and Wellness Consultant dedicated to helping clients achieve their personal health and fitness goals. With a background in physical therapy and specialized certifications in nutrition and sports science, Janice offers a well-rounded, evidence-based approach to improving your lifestyle.


This package includes:


-Interview and Dietary intake

-Macro Nutrient guidelines including formula calculations for weight loss or gain for specific activity

-Cholesterol/Diabetes/and other Metabolic concerns will be discussed and addressed as needed; Labs can be reviewed Q&A-Consult advice for specific goals

and optimal wellness and longevity.


Whether your focus is weight management, improved energy, athletic performance, or overall wellness, this one-on-one guidance will help you build sustainable habits that fit your life.


https://www.facebook.com/jasnutfit/

Richmond Dining Duo – $200 Value
$50

Enjoy two of Richmond’s top culinary destinations with this dining gift card package:


Yellow Umbrella Provisions – $100 Gift Card
One of Richmond’s finest seafood and gourmet markets, Yellow Umbrella offers premium fish, shellfish, meats, and chef-prepared meals. Perfect for a special dinner at home or treating yourself to the highest quality ingredients.

https://www.yellowumbrellarva.com/

https://www.instagram.com/yellowumbrellaprovisions/

https://www.facebook.com/YellowUmbrellaRVA


Slacktide Restaurant – $100 Gift Card
Located in the heart of Richmond, Slacktide blends modern coastal cuisine with a laid-back vibe. From fresh seafood to wood-fired favorites, enjoy bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that feels like a getaway.

https://slacktiderva.com/

https://www.instagram.com/slacktiderva/

https://www.facebook.com/slacktiderva#


The perfect pairing for foodies who love both a night out and fine dining at home.

Handcrafted Charcuterie Tray & Cutting Board-$200 Value
$50

Elevate your hosting with this artisan-crafted wood set, handmade by the father of our very own stylist, Dana. Each piece blends white oak and walnut, highlighting the natural beauty and durability of the wood. This timeless set combines style and function, making it a showpiece in any kitchen or dining space.

Includes:

  • Charcuterie Tray with Handles – 19" L x 10" W, a stunning piece for serving cheeses, meats, fruits, and more.
  • Cutting Board – 11.5" x 15", durable yet elegant, perfect for both prep work and presentation.
Zenagen Haircare Basket-$175 Value
$50

Experience the power of advanced hair care with this complete Zenagen Hair Care Basket, thoughtfully curated to nourish, thicken, and revitalize your hair from root to tip.

This luxurious set includes:

  • Thickening Serum (60ml) — Boost volume and strength with every application.
  • Revolve Thickening Women’s Travel Shampoo (75ml) — Cleanse and thicken with a formula designed especially for women.
  • Revolve Thickening Men’s Travel Shampoo (75ml) — Tailored for men’s hair, promoting fullness and vitality.
  • Revolve Travel Thickening Conditioner (75ml) — Hydrate and detangle while supporting hair thickness.
  • Evolve Nourishing Travel Shampoo (75ml) — Gentle cleansing that nourishes and revitalizes your scalp.
  • Evolve Nourishing Travel Conditioner (75ml) — Smooth and soften strands for a healthy shine.
  • Repairacle Leave-In Travel Conditioner (60ml) — Strengthen and protect hair against damage throughout the day.
  • Zenbrush — A specially designed brush to promote scalp health and enhance product absorption.
  • Shower Timer — Help conserve water while ensuring a perfectly timed hair care routine.

Whether you’re traveling or treating yourself at home, this basket offers a full regimen to support thicker, healthier hair with Zenagen’s innovative formulas.

https://zenagen.com/

Art Factory RVA Bundle-$180 Value
$50

🎨☕ Art Factory RVA Experience Package ($150 VALUE)

Enjoy creativity, coffee, and play at Art Factory RVA! This package includes:

  • Art & Coffee Punch Card – good for ten (10) 12oz café beverages of your choice
  • Play Space Punch Card – valid for ten (10) visits to our play space (ages 5 & under)

The Art Factory is a vibrant community space where families can enjoy a creative atmosphere, delicious coffee, and fun for the little ones. It’s the perfect blend of art, play, and relaxation!


https://artfactoryva.com/

https://www.instagram.com/artfactoryrva/

https://www.facebook.com/artfactoryva


Also includes handmade sketchbook book by Toni Alaimo, (Toni's Atelier) a valued client of Rituals Salon & Spa.

  • Watercolor paper with silk ribbon 4.5inx4.5in
1 Month of Unlimited Hot Yoga @ Hot Yoga Richmond-$175 Value
$50

Recharge your body, mind, and spirit with one month of unlimited classes at Hot Yoga Richmond—the city’s premier destination for Authentic Bikram Yoga and Inferno Hot Pilates.


Since 2002, Hot Yoga Richmond has been dedicated to promoting total mind-body wellness, helping students increase flexibility, strength, focus, and mental clarity. Classes are designed for all levels, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or trying group fitness for the first time. Committing to a consistent practice can help release stress, maintain a healthy weight, reduce pain, and enhance mindfulness in your daily life.


Start your journey toward wellness today!


Expires: March 1, 2026


https://hotyogarichmond.com/

https://www.instagram.com/hotyogarichmond/

https://www.facebook.com/hotyogarichmond

Muay Thai Program at 10 Kicks Muay Thai-$169 Value
$50

Please make note of the dates that are available BEFORE bidding!


Kickstart your fitness and martial arts journey with 10 Kicks Muay Thai! This donation includes one spot in their On Ramp Beginners 4-week Muay Thai Program, designed to introduce new students to the fundamentals of Muay Thai in a supportive and motivating environment.


These eight 1-hour classes will introduce students to the fundamental concepts of Muay Thai: proper footwork, conditioning, kicks, elbows, punches, shadow boxing, knees, and clinch. No experience needed. All levels welcome. Ages 15 and up. Includes gloves and shirt! Whether your goal is fitness, self-defense, or exploring a new sport, this program is the perfect way to begin.


Good for any open session through January 30, 2026. Must be redeemed via email within 30 days.


On-Ramp Program — 10 Kicks Muay Thai

Garage Door Service Call-Powhatan Overhead Door-$165 Value
$50

Keep your garage door running safely and smoothly with a professional service call from Powhatan Overhead Doors. With years of expertise and trusted local service, their team will ensure your system is operating at its best.

Service Includes:

  • Complete inspection of your garage door system
  • Lubrication of all moving parts
  • Adjustment of opener, sensors, springs, and track as needed

A perfect way to extend the life of your garage door and prevent costly repairs down the road.


Expires: 3-31-26


https://www.powhatanoverheaddoors.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PowhatanOverheadDoors

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card – $150 Value
$45

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card – $150 Value


Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with a $150 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Known for its sizzling steaks, award-winning wine list, and elegant atmosphere, Ruth’s Chris is the perfect place for a romantic evening, celebration, or night out with friends.


With locations throughout Virginia, including Richmond, Ruth’s Chris offers:

  • Hand-selected USDA Prime steaks, served sizzling on 500° plates
  • Fresh seafood, signature sides, and decadent desserts
  • A full bar and extensive wine list curated to complement every meal
  • Exceptional service in a warm, upscale setting

Whether you’re planning a special occasion or simply indulging in a fine dining experience, this gift card ensures a night to remember.


https://ruthschrisva.com/richmond/

https://www.facebook.com/RCSHRICH

https://www.instagram.com/ruths_chris_richmond/

Two Tickets to Kings Dominion ($150 VALUE)
$45

Experience all the thrills, chills, and fun of Kings Dominion with two park entry tickets valid for October–November 2025.

Enjoy world-class roller coasters, family attractions, live entertainment, and seasonal events that make Kings Dominion a must-visit destination.


Park Hours (October–November 2025):

  • Fridays: 6pm – 12am
  • Saturdays: 11am – 12am
  • Sundays: 11am – 10pm
  • November 8th-30th: Saturdays & Sundays 11am – 7pm

https://www.kingsdominion.com/

https://www.instagram.com/kingsdominionva/

https://www.facebook.com/kingsdominionva/


Richmond Dining & Shopping Gift Card Package ($150 VALUE)
$50

Enjoy a taste of Richmond with this local gift card bundle featuring food, drink, and shopping:

The perfect package for foodies and shoppers alike!

Sassy Bee Cozy Comfort Basket – $145 Value
$45

Bring warmth, flavor, and charm into your home with this beautiful basket from Sassy Bee. Perfect for coffee and tea lovers, it combines cozy home essentials, sweet treats, and timeless style.

Basket Includes:

  • Illume Candle-beautifully scented for a calming atmosphere
  • Mudpie Mug –stylish and cozy for your favorite beverage
  • Abdallah Variety Chocolates – decadent assortment of fine chocolates
  • Coffee City Caramel Mudslide (1.5 oz) – Chocolate & caramel 100% Arabica coffee, makes 8–10 cups
  • Minty Delight Tea (1 oz) – Refreshing 100% China black tea, makes 1 gallon
  • 3 Mudpie Dish Towels –elegant & functional kitchen essentials

A perfect gift basket to savor quiet mornings or cozy evenings at home!


https://www.facebook.com/ShopSassyBee

https://www.instagram.com/shopsassybee/?hl=en

The Olive Oil Taproom Tuscan Gourmet Gift Basket-$145 Value
$45

Indulge in the rich flavors of Tuscany with this carefully curated gourmet basket featuring artisanal ingredients and luxurious treats perfect for food lovers and home chefs alike.

This basket includes:

  • Olive Oil Skincare Australian Made Soap – Citrus Bloom — Refreshing and gentle, perfect for nourishing your skin.
  • The Spice Lab Salt-Free Italian Seasoning (42g) — A versatile blend of authentic Italian herbs and spices.
  • Hand Cream — Keep your hands soft and moisturized after cooking or cleaning.
  • The Olive Oil Taproom Traditional Dark Balsamic Condiment — A rich and flavorful balsamic perfect for dressings and drizzling.
  • Mamma Mia Tomato Sauce with Eggplant — A hearty, delicious sauce bursting with garden-fresh flavors.
  • The Olive Oil Taproom Tuscan Herb Infused Olive Oil — Premium olive oil infused with fragrant Tuscan herbs.
  • Azienda Agricola Risotto Cheddar — Creamy, flavorful risotto cheese blend for the perfect comforting meal.
  • Valentine Market Tuscan Seasoning Fettuccine — Handcrafted pasta seasoned with classic Tuscan spices.
  • Truffle Aioli Squeeze — A luxurious and creamy spread with the earthy aroma of truffles.

Bring the taste of Tuscany to your kitchen with this gourmet basket, perfect for enhancing everyday meals or creating memorable dishes for family and friends.


Donation by The Olive Oil Taproom

https://theoliveoiltaproom.com/

https://www.facebook.com/oliveoiltaproom/info

https://www.instagram.com/theoliveoiltaproom/

Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon – $139 Value
$45

Uncover the exceptional quality of Blanton's Original Single Barrel, the very first single barrel bourbon whiskey. This 750mL bottle features a deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices, with powerful dry vanilla notes balanced by hints of honey, caramel, and corn. The medium finish brings back notes of corn and nutmeg—making this a collector’s favorite and a true gem for bourbon enthusiasts.


Donated by Gibbs & Story Realty Groupwww.gibbsandstory.com
Gibbs & Story is more than just a real estate team—they’re trusted experts in the Richmond area, passionate about helping families find their dream homes and supporting the local community.

Schwartzkopf Haircare Basket-$138 Value
$45

Elevate your haircare routine with the Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix collection, expertly designed to hydrate, strengthen, and repair all hair types.

This luxurious basket includes:

  • Fibre Clinix Hydrate Shampoo (300ml) — Gently cleanses while deeply hydrating dry, thirsty hair.
  • Fibre Clinix Hydrate Spray Conditioner (200ml) — Lightweight detangling spray that nourishes and restores moisture.
  • Fibre Clinix Hydrate Treatment (250ml) — Intensive moisturizing treatment to revive dull, dehydrated hair.
  • Fibre Clinix Fortify Multi-Repair Spray (200ml) — Strengthens weakened hair and protects against damage.
  • Fibre Clinix Fortify Treatment (250ml) — A powerful repairing treatment that rebuilds hair structure and boosts resilience.

Perfect for anyone looking to refresh and restore their hair’s natural health and shine with professional-grade formulas.

American Flag Military Tribute Diamond Art-$125 Value
$40

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


A stunning diamond art piece that honors our heroes. This patriotic design features the American flag with sparkling rhinestones, where each stripe proudly represents a different branch of the U.S. military. A meaningful blend of artistry and respect, this piece is perfect for veterans, active service members, or anyone who wishes to display their gratitude and pride.


Includes picture frame.

16inx20in

Palle King Penguin & Minnie Mouse -$197 Value
$40

Gorgeous Palle King Penguin stands at a striking 20 inches tall. Beautifully crafted from ultra-soft plush, Palle's airbrushed details add character and realism. He makes a great companion for snuggling, afternoon naps, make-believe adventures, tea parties, show-and-tell, story time, road trips and so much more!


Palle is machine washable up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (lukewarm) and features a Steiff stainless steel button on his left flipper. Palle King Penguin EAN 075902 is a 2022 Steiff Worldwide Spring edition from the Arctic Marine Children's Plush collection. Suitable for ages 3 and up.


This Minnie Mouse is a true Steiff gem. She combines the magic of Disney with the classic charm of Steiff. Minnie cuddles her adorable 4" plush Steiff Teddy bear with a big smile! Measuring 11", Minnie is made of the softest plush. She wears her signature red and white polka dot dress and matching bow from the 1940s. A true delight for any Disney or Minnie Mouse fan alike! Don’t miss your chance to own some Disney magic!


Donation by The Toy Shoppe.

https://www.thetoyshoppe.com/

4 Karate Classes at Daruma Dojo Karate-$100 Value
$40

Discover the art of karate with four free classes at Daruma Dojo Karate in Midlothian, VA. Perfect for beginners and experienced martial artists alike, these classes build confidence, discipline, strength, and focus in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Whether you’re looking for fitness, self-defense, or a fun activity for the whole family, Daruma Dojo offers expert instruction rooted in tradition.


Learn more about their programs:

https://www.darumadojokarate.com/

Hands-On Puerto Rican Cooking Class w/ Chef Elisa–$100 Value
$40

🥘 Hands-On Puerto Rican Cooking Class with Chef Elisa – $100 Value


📅 Date: November 15, 2025
Time: 2pm–5pm


Discover the flavors of Puerto Rico in this immersive cooking experience with Chef Elisa of El Corazón Cocina.


In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to make authentic Puerto Rican pasteles from scratch—an iconic holiday dish rich in tradition and flavor.


After the lesson, enjoy a full holiday meal featuring:
✨ Arroz con Gandules
✨ Macaroni Salad
✨ Pasteles
✨ Flan


Plus, you’ll take home your own batch of pasteles to share with family and friends! This is more than a cooking class—it’s a taste of culture, family, and tradition.

Enchanted Rose Bloom Diamond Art-$100 Value
$40

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This dazzling diamond art features an elegant bouquet of roses in soft pink and white, delicately outlined in shimmering gems. The flowers are framed with jeweled golden swirls, sparkling blue hearts, and radiant blossoms that catch the light beautifully. A butterfly hovers nearby, adding a touch of magic to this enchanting design. Perfect for anyone who loves romance, sparkle, and timeless floral beauty.


Includes frame.

15inx12in.

Hands-On Essencia Cooking Class w/ Chef Kay-$100 Value
$40

🎄 A Taste of Nochebuena: A Global Latin Holiday Experience with Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club


Step into a celebration of flavor, tradition, and community as Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club brings together the holiday traditions of Latin America for one unforgettable evening. This immersive event blends hands-on cooking, authentic food history, and a global Christmas buffet filled with dishes from across the Latin world.

📅 Date: Saturday, December 6th, 2025
⏰ Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

🌮 What You’ll Experience:

Hands-On Cooking Class
◇ Make tamales three ways—Cuban, Venezuelan, and Panamanian—with Chef Kay guiding you through the traditions behind each.
◇ Learn to prepare classic Nochebuena side dishes that bring color and flavor to the holiday table.

🌎 Global Latin Christmas Buffet
Feast on a holiday spread featuring:

  • Tamales Three Ways: Cuban, Venezuelan, and Panamanian styles (made during the class)
  • Pernil Three Ways: Cuban, Colombian, and Puerto Rican styles
  • Holiday Sides: Arroz con coco, Yuca con Mojo, Ensalada rusa, and Ensalada de coditos
  • Desserts from Across Latin America: Arroz con leche, Flan en tentación, and Peruvian-style Tres Leches cake
  • Fresh bread and family-style holiday favorites

📖 Food History & Culture
Hear the stories behind each dish—why they matter, where they come from, and how families across Latin America celebrate Nochebuena.

🎁 What’s Included:

✓ Hands-on cooking class with Chef Kay
✓ Full holiday buffet tasting featuring dishes from multiple Latin countries
✓ Dessert tasting with traditional holiday sweets
✓ A frozen box of your choice of Cuban, Panamanian, or Venezuelan tamales to take home
✓ Recipe cards for all featured dishes so you can recreate them anytime

💫 Why You’ll Love It:

This isn’t just a cooking class—it’s a holiday celebration where food, culture, and community come together. Whether you love to cook, crave new flavors, or want to explore the richness of Latin holiday traditions, this event offers something truly special.

Handmade Crystal & Turquoise Butterfly Necklace-$80 Value
$30

Adorn yourself with this stunning handmade necklace, crafted with dazzling crystal beads and featuring a sparkling turquoise butterfly pendant. Each piece from La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry is designed with care and artistry, blending elegance and vibrant beauty into wearable art.


Handmade by Valerie’s aunt, this necklace is a unique statement piece—perfect for gifting or adding a touch of sparkle to your own collection.


Explore more of her creations at chaparra49.com.

Handmade Crystal & Pink Butterfly Necklace-$80 Value
$30

This dazzling handmade necklace features radiant crystal beads and a sparkling pink butterfly pendant. Elegant yet playful, this piece was lovingly created by Valerie’s aunt of La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry, whose handcrafted jewelry brings color, light, and individuality to every design.


A beautiful gift or statement piece for any jewelry lover!


See more at chaparra49.com.

Sparkling Snow Leopard Princess Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This whimsical diamond art features a wide-eyed snow leopard kitten adorned with a jeweled crown, surrounded by colorful flowers and butterflies. Handcrafted with shimmering rhinestones, it’s a dazzling piece that adds charm and sparkle to any room.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Enchanted Jewel Owl Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


A majestic owl with brilliant blue eyes sits against a starlit sky, framed by radiant jewel tones and intricate details. Every rhinestone glimmers, making this diamond art piece both mystical and elegant.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Winter Wonderland Wreath Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


Celebrate the magic of the season with this sparkling diamond art design. A festive wreath glistens with icy blues and winter whites, framing a cozy snowy house, a cheerful snowman, and a bright red cardinal perched with charm. Each gem adds depth and brilliance, bringing this wintry scene to life. A perfect piece to warm your home décor for the holidays or to give as a heartfelt seasonal gift.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Radiant Dancer in Motion Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


A graceful dancer twirls across the canvas, her flowing gown brought to life with vibrant swirls of rhinestones in gold, blue, and pink. This diamond art masterpiece captures movement, joy, and celebration in every sparkling detail.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Wise & Whimsical Owl DIamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This charming diamond art showcases a wide-eyed owl with glasses, a sweet bow, and a pearl necklace for a touch of elegance. Surrounded by delicate flowers, the rhinestones shimmer beautifully, giving this piece a playful yet sophisticated sparkle.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

The Toy Shoppe-Lenni Teddy Bear 16"-$64 Value
$25

A fun bear that everybody will love! This cozy Teddy embraces all the traditional qualities we love about Steiff, right down to his stylish striped t-shirt with a jungle motif. Whether a gift or a companion, this Teddy will be a friend for life. Made of cuddly soft plush, Lenni Teddy is non-jointed and measures 16". Machine washable up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (lukewarm.) He wears a Steiff button-in-ear with a yellow ear tag. Lenni Teddy Bear EAN 109508 is a 2013 Steiff Worldwide yellow tag edition. Suitable for ages 3 years and up.


Donation by The Toy Shoppe.

https://www.thetoyshoppe.com/

Handmade Crystal Heart Pendant Necklace-$60 Value
$25

This elegant handmade necklace is adorned with sparkling crystal beads and a radiant heart pendant. Designed by Valerie’s aunt of La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry, this piece combines timeless charm with a touch of sparkle—making it the perfect gift for someone special or a treasured addition to your own collection.


Discover more handcrafted jewelry at chaparra49.com.

White Cat with Blue Eyes & Pink Bow Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This charming handcrafted diamond art features a white cat with sparkling blue eyes, adorned with a soft pink bow. Each tiny gem is carefully placed, creating a whimsical and elegant design that catches the light beautifully. Perfect for cat lovers or anyone who enjoys unique handmade art, this piece adds a touch of sweetness and sparkle to any space.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Colorful Peacock with Jewel Accents Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


A dazzling display of color and craftsmanship, this diamond art piece showcases a vibrant peacock adorned with sparkling jewel accents. Each gem shimmers with detail, highlighting the bird’s flowing feathers and regal beauty. A true statement piece, it brings elegance, color, and a touch of luxury to any room.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Best Friends Forever Diamond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This heartwarming diamond art piece captures two elderly women who look like lifelong best friends, smiling as they form a heart shape together with their hands. With its sparkling detail and joyful charm, this artwork is a beautiful reminder of friendship, love, and the bonds that last a lifetime.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

Dancing in the Rain Daimond Art-$75 Value
$25

Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.


This lively diamond art design features three older ladies dancing joyfully in the rain, with one holding an umbrella high above. Full of color, sparkle, and charm, this piece is a playful reminder to embrace life’s simple moments and dance no matter the weather.


Includes picture frame.

10inx10in

