Rituals Salon & Spa Silent Auction to Support the Alzheimer's Association

🎄 A Taste of Nochebuena: A Global Latin Holiday Experience with Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club





Step into a celebration of flavor, tradition, and community as Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club brings together the holiday traditions of Latin America for one unforgettable evening. This immersive event blends hands-on cooking, authentic food history, and a global Christmas buffet filled with dishes from across the Latin world.

📅 Date: Saturday, December 6th, 2025

⏰ Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

🌮 What You’ll Experience:

Hands-On Cooking Class

◇ Make tamales three ways—Cuban, Venezuelan, and Panamanian—with Chef Kay guiding you through the traditions behind each.

◇ Learn to prepare classic Nochebuena side dishes that bring color and flavor to the holiday table.

🌎 Global Latin Christmas Buffet

Feast on a holiday spread featuring:

Tamales Three Ways: Cuban, Venezuelan, and Panamanian styles (made during the class)

Pernil Three Ways: Cuban, Colombian, and Puerto Rican styles

Holiday Sides: Arroz con coco, Yuca con Mojo, Ensalada rusa, and Ensalada de coditos

Desserts from Across Latin America: Arroz con leche, Flan en tentación, and Peruvian-style Tres Leches cake

Fresh bread and family-style holiday favorites

📖 Food History & Culture

Hear the stories behind each dish—why they matter, where they come from, and how families across Latin America celebrate Nochebuena.

🎁 What’s Included:

✓ Hands-on cooking class with Chef Kay

✓ Full holiday buffet tasting featuring dishes from multiple Latin countries

✓ Dessert tasting with traditional holiday sweets

✓ A frozen box of your choice of Cuban, Panamanian, or Venezuelan tamales to take home

✓ Recipe cards for all featured dishes so you can recreate them anytime

💫 Why You’ll Love It:

This isn’t just a cooking class—it’s a holiday celebration where food, culture, and community come together. Whether you love to cook, crave new flavors, or want to explore the richness of Latin holiday traditions, this event offers something truly special.