Rituals Salon & Spa Silent Auction to Support the Alzheimer's Association

Indulge in a complete skincare ritual with this Epicutis basket, designed to restore, protect, and transform your skin with science-backed formulas.
Basket Includes:
-Travel set: Hyvia Crème, Oil Cleanser, Lipid Serum, & 1 Lipid Recovery Mask
-Artigenin Brightening Treatment (1 fl oz)
-Lipid Serum (1 fl oz)
-Hyvia Crème (1.7 fl oz)
-Oil Cleanser (3.38 fl oz)
-Enzyme Exfoliating Powder (1.1 oz)
-Lipid Body Treatment (1.69 fl oz)
Epicutis products combine clean beauty with clinical results—perfect for anyone looking to brighten, nourish, and renew their skin.
Delta® Coranto Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless Technology – $740 Value
Upgrade your kitchen with the Delta® Coranto Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet in Arctic Stainless, a perfect blend of style, innovation, and convenience. With its contemporary design and advanced touchless features, this faucet helps keep your kitchen cleaner, fresher, and easier to use.
Key Features:
From messy meal prep to everyday use, this faucet combines modern innovation with timeless durability — making it a stunning and functional addition to any kitchen.
https://www.deltafaucet.com/kitchen/product/9179TL-AR-DST.html#product-features
Enjoy a $500 photography session with Sarah Kane Photography – a premier Richmond-based photographer specializing in timeless, natural, and heartfelt images. Whether it’s family portraits, lifestyle sessions, or a special milestone, Sarah brings artistry and passion to every photo she takes.
"Hi, I’m Sarah Kane, a photographer specializing in maternity, newborn, and family portraits in the greater Richmond area.
Since 2011, I’ve been dedicated to creating a photography experience that’s as meaningful as the images themselves. Using a blend of natural light and off-camera lighting, I craft dynamic portraits that will turn into lasting memories."
Expires January 1st, 2027
https://www.sarahkanephotography.com/
https://www.facebook.com/sarahkane/?ref=page_internal
💪 Transform Your Body with a Personal Training Package! ($500 VALUE)
Enjoy 4 personal training sessions, a full nutrition consultation, and an in-body scan with Jeff Meszaros, a Body Transformation Personal Trainer at Self Made Training Facility RVA
With over 25 years of fitness expertise, this trainer specializes in body fat reduction, weight loss, strength training, and contest prep. Certified by ACE, IRONMAN, and more, he takes a holistic approach—balancing exercise, nutrition, and mental health—to create a program that’s tailored to YOU.
As a dedicated parent, he understands the challenges of juggling family and fitness, making him the perfect coach to help you achieve your goals.
https://richmond.selfmadetrainingfacility.com/
😁 Custom Teeth Whitening Tray Starter Set & Oral Care Basket – $350 Value
Brighten your smile with this professional custom teeth whitening starter set and oral care basket, generously donated by Cedarwood Dentistry in Midlothian, VA.
At Cedarwood Dentistry, personalized care is at the heart of everything they do. As a trusted dentist serving Midlothian, Bon Air, North Chesterfield, and the greater Richmond area, their compassionate team listens to your needs and helps you achieve the healthy smile you deserve.
This basket includes everything you need for a brighter, healthier smile:
Learn more about their care at:
https://mymidlothiandentist.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cedarwooddentistry
Bring warmth and charm into your home with Peachy Picnic, a vibrant still life painted in oil on linen panel. This one-of-a-kind work by Virginia artist Betsy Moore captures the richness of summer with peaches, a golden pear, and fresh blooms set against a sunlit backdrop. With expressive brushstrokes and luminous color, Moore brings a sense of light, movement, and life to the canvas.
About the Artist:
Betsy Moore is a lifelong painter whose work is deeply inspired by the Impressionists, particularly Mary Cassatt and Paul Cezanne. With a Fine Art degree from Mary Baldwin and advanced studies at VCU and Parsons School of Design in Italy, she has spent over 30 years weaving her love of color, light, and design into both her interior design career and her art. Moore paints daily—whether en plein air or in her studio—and her work is currently featured at Crossroads Art Center in Richmond, VA, and other regional galleries.
Own a piece of her luminous vision with Peachy Picnic, a celebration of beauty in everyday life.
9INX12IN
https://www.betsymoorefineart.com/
🎳 ROLL INTO FUN & DINE IN STYLE! 🥂 ($325 VALUE)
River City Roll Experience
Enjoy 2 hours of bowling with shoe rental for up to 12 guests (Sunday–Thursday only). Richmond’s boutique bowling alley features brick oven pizza, elevated cuisine, craft cocktails, beer & wine, plus 20 lanes, games, live music, and a large dog-friendly patio & outdoor bar. 21 and over after 7pm.
https://www.rivercityroll.com/
https://www.instagram.com/rivercityroll/
https://www.facebook.com/rivercityrollRVA/
Bar West Dining
Treat yourself to brunch or dinner for 4 with a $150 voucher toward food & beverages. Known for its craft cocktails and elevated everyday dining, Bar West’s bartenders are passionate mixologists ready to make your experience unforgettable. A 20% gratuity will be due at the end of the meal. Voucher not redeemable for cash. Any remaining balance void after use.
https://www.barwest804.com/
https://www.instagram.com/barwest.804/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/barwest.rva/
Redeemable by 10/5/2026.
Refresh and revitalize from scalp to skin with this thoughtfully curated collection of premium hair and body care essentials. Perfect for anyone who loves to indulge in self-care and maintain healthy, vibrant hair and skin.
This diverse basket includes:
Whether you’re looking to boost hair health, tame curls, or pamper your skin, this basket offers a complete self-care experience.
HydraFacial Luxury Basket
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate self-care experience with this indulgent HydraFacial package. Your skin will glow, your senses will relax, and you’ll take home beautiful extras to keep the pampering going.
This basket includes:
A perfect blend of professional skincare and at-home relaxation—because you deserve to look and feel your best.
🎸 Rock & Roll Birthday Party at Bach to Rock – America’s Music School ($299 VALUE)
Give your child the ultimate birthday celebration—where music takes center stage! This party package at Bach to Rock Midlothian is good for up to 12 guests and offers your choice of three exciting options:
Each party is led by Bach to Rock’s experienced instructors in a fun, supportive environment. With professional gear, real instruments, and plenty of energy, every guest gets a chance to be a star.
Check their website for a full description of what each party includes:
https://www.bachtorock.com/midlothian/
https://www.instagram.com/b2rmidlothianva/
https://www.facebook.com/B2RMidlothianVA/
Expiration: 9/5/2030
Jane Iredale Beauty Basket
Discover the perfect blend of skincare and makeup with this stunning Jane Iredale Beauty Basket, designed to enhance your natural glow with clean, luxurious products.
This beautiful set includes:
This basket is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers seeking high-quality, skin-friendly makeup that delivers both performance and care.
☕ Capresso Café Select Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine ($250 VALUE)
Elevate your home coffee game with this high-quality stainless steel espresso and cappuccino machine, perfect for anyone who loves café-style drinks at home.
https://www.capresso.com/cafe-select.html?srsltid=AfmBOop2bWS9Oy8KvEONogEVRivc6ttYFlEb-Hw7p1NxXnuDXgz0F5r3
Ready to move your body in healthy ways? Our classes are truly for EVERY-BODY. You will step into a space of connection. Connection with your body, mind, and soul.
Details:
Donation by Soul Shine Studios RVA
https://www.soulshinestudios.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SoulShineRVA/
🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Foggy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)
Bring a touch of serenity into your space with this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa.
Titled Foggy Afternoon, this piece captures the quiet, reflective beauty of a misty day, blending soft tones and atmospheric depth.
The painting comes with a frame (15.75in x 12.5in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.
🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Santa Fe Church, Colombia ($250 VALUE)
Add a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece to your collection with this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa, a wonderful client and supporter of ours.
This work features the Santa Fe Church in Colombia, thoughtfully captured in watercolor with a delicate balance of detail and artistry.
The painting comes with a frame (18in x 12in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.
A unique opportunity to own an original work while supporting a meaningful cause.
🎨 Original Watercolor by Leonor A. Ulloa – Windy Afternoon ($250 VALUE)
Infuse your collection with energy and movement through this original watercolor painting by artist Leonor A. Ulloa.
Titled Windy Afternoon, this artwork conveys the motion and spirit of a breezy day, brought to life with expressive brushstrokes and color.
The painting comes with a frame (14.5in x 11.5in, not photographed) and is ready to be displayed in your home or office.
🥗 Virtual Nutrition Consultation + Follow-Up – $250 Value
Take control of your health with a Virtual Nutrition Consultation and Follow-Up from JAS Nutrition and Fitness Services.
Janice Shaheen, PT, CNC, CISSN, is a highly experienced Nutrition and Wellness Consultant dedicated to helping clients achieve their personal health and fitness goals. With a background in physical therapy and specialized certifications in nutrition and sports science, Janice offers a well-rounded, evidence-based approach to improving your lifestyle.
This package includes:
-Interview and Dietary intake
-Macro Nutrient guidelines including formula calculations for weight loss or gain for specific activity
-Cholesterol/Diabetes/and other Metabolic concerns will be discussed and addressed as needed; Labs can be reviewed Q&A-Consult advice for specific goals
and optimal wellness and longevity.
Whether your focus is weight management, improved energy, athletic performance, or overall wellness, this one-on-one guidance will help you build sustainable habits that fit your life.
Enjoy two of Richmond’s top culinary destinations with this dining gift card package:
Yellow Umbrella Provisions – $100 Gift Card
One of Richmond’s finest seafood and gourmet markets, Yellow Umbrella offers premium fish, shellfish, meats, and chef-prepared meals. Perfect for a special dinner at home or treating yourself to the highest quality ingredients.
https://www.yellowumbrellarva.com/
https://www.instagram.com/yellowumbrellaprovisions/
https://www.facebook.com/YellowUmbrellaRVA
Slacktide Restaurant – $100 Gift Card
Located in the heart of Richmond, Slacktide blends modern coastal cuisine with a laid-back vibe. From fresh seafood to wood-fired favorites, enjoy bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and an atmosphere that feels like a getaway.
https://www.instagram.com/slacktiderva/
https://www.facebook.com/slacktiderva#
The perfect pairing for foodies who love both a night out and fine dining at home.
Elevate your hosting with this artisan-crafted wood set, handmade by the father of our very own stylist, Dana. Each piece blends white oak and walnut, highlighting the natural beauty and durability of the wood. This timeless set combines style and function, making it a showpiece in any kitchen or dining space.
Includes:
Experience the power of advanced hair care with this complete Zenagen Hair Care Basket, thoughtfully curated to nourish, thicken, and revitalize your hair from root to tip.
This luxurious set includes:
Whether you’re traveling or treating yourself at home, this basket offers a full regimen to support thicker, healthier hair with Zenagen’s innovative formulas.
🎨☕ Art Factory RVA Experience Package ($150 VALUE)
Enjoy creativity, coffee, and play at Art Factory RVA! This package includes:
The Art Factory is a vibrant community space where families can enjoy a creative atmosphere, delicious coffee, and fun for the little ones. It’s the perfect blend of art, play, and relaxation!
https://www.instagram.com/artfactoryrva/
https://www.facebook.com/artfactoryva
Also includes handmade sketchbook book by Toni Alaimo, (Toni's Atelier) a valued client of Rituals Salon & Spa.
Recharge your body, mind, and spirit with one month of unlimited classes at Hot Yoga Richmond—the city’s premier destination for Authentic Bikram Yoga and Inferno Hot Pilates.
Since 2002, Hot Yoga Richmond has been dedicated to promoting total mind-body wellness, helping students increase flexibility, strength, focus, and mental clarity. Classes are designed for all levels, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or trying group fitness for the first time. Committing to a consistent practice can help release stress, maintain a healthy weight, reduce pain, and enhance mindfulness in your daily life.
Start your journey toward wellness today!
Expires: March 1, 2026
https://www.instagram.com/hotyogarichmond/
Please make note of the dates that are available BEFORE bidding!
Kickstart your fitness and martial arts journey with 10 Kicks Muay Thai! This donation includes one spot in their On Ramp Beginners 4-week Muay Thai Program, designed to introduce new students to the fundamentals of Muay Thai in a supportive and motivating environment.
These eight 1-hour classes will introduce students to the fundamental concepts of Muay Thai: proper footwork, conditioning, kicks, elbows, punches, shadow boxing, knees, and clinch. No experience needed. All levels welcome. Ages 15 and up. Includes gloves and shirt! Whether your goal is fitness, self-defense, or exploring a new sport, this program is the perfect way to begin.
Good for any open session through January 30, 2026. Must be redeemed via email within 30 days.
Keep your garage door running safely and smoothly with a professional service call from Powhatan Overhead Doors. With years of expertise and trusted local service, their team will ensure your system is operating at its best.
Service Includes:
A perfect way to extend the life of your garage door and prevent costly repairs down the road.
Expires: 3-31-26
https://www.powhatanoverheaddoors.com/
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card – $150 Value
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with a $150 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Known for its sizzling steaks, award-winning wine list, and elegant atmosphere, Ruth’s Chris is the perfect place for a romantic evening, celebration, or night out with friends.
With locations throughout Virginia, including Richmond, Ruth’s Chris offers:
Whether you’re planning a special occasion or simply indulging in a fine dining experience, this gift card ensures a night to remember.
https://ruthschrisva.com/richmond/
https://www.facebook.com/RCSHRICH
Experience all the thrills, chills, and fun of Kings Dominion with two park entry tickets valid for October–November 2025.
Enjoy world-class roller coasters, family attractions, live entertainment, and seasonal events that make Kings Dominion a must-visit destination.
Park Hours (October–November 2025):
https://www.kingsdominion.com/
https://www.instagram.com/kingsdominionva/
https://www.facebook.com/kingsdominionva/
Enjoy a taste of Richmond with this local gift card bundle featuring food, drink, and shopping:
The perfect package for foodies and shoppers alike!
Bring warmth, flavor, and charm into your home with this beautiful basket from Sassy Bee. Perfect for coffee and tea lovers, it combines cozy home essentials, sweet treats, and timeless style.
Basket Includes:
A perfect gift basket to savor quiet mornings or cozy evenings at home!
https://www.facebook.com/ShopSassyBee
Indulge in the rich flavors of Tuscany with this carefully curated gourmet basket featuring artisanal ingredients and luxurious treats perfect for food lovers and home chefs alike.
This basket includes:
Bring the taste of Tuscany to your kitchen with this gourmet basket, perfect for enhancing everyday meals or creating memorable dishes for family and friends.
Donation by The Olive Oil Taproom
https://theoliveoiltaproom.com/
https://www.facebook.com/oliveoiltaproom/info
Uncover the exceptional quality of Blanton's Original Single Barrel, the very first single barrel bourbon whiskey. This 750mL bottle features a deep, satisfying nose of nutmeg and spices, with powerful dry vanilla notes balanced by hints of honey, caramel, and corn. The medium finish brings back notes of corn and nutmeg—making this a collector’s favorite and a true gem for bourbon enthusiasts.
Donated by Gibbs & Story Realty Group – www.gibbsandstory.com
Gibbs & Story is more than just a real estate team—they’re trusted experts in the Richmond area, passionate about helping families find their dream homes and supporting the local community.
Elevate your haircare routine with the Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix collection, expertly designed to hydrate, strengthen, and repair all hair types.
This luxurious basket includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to refresh and restore their hair’s natural health and shine with professional-grade formulas.
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
A stunning diamond art piece that honors our heroes. This patriotic design features the American flag with sparkling rhinestones, where each stripe proudly represents a different branch of the U.S. military. A meaningful blend of artistry and respect, this piece is perfect for veterans, active service members, or anyone who wishes to display their gratitude and pride.
Includes picture frame.
16inx20in
Gorgeous Palle King Penguin stands at a striking 20 inches tall. Beautifully crafted from ultra-soft plush, Palle's airbrushed details add character and realism. He makes a great companion for snuggling, afternoon naps, make-believe adventures, tea parties, show-and-tell, story time, road trips and so much more!
Palle is machine washable up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (lukewarm) and features a Steiff stainless steel button on his left flipper. Palle King Penguin EAN 075902 is a 2022 Steiff Worldwide Spring edition from the Arctic Marine Children's Plush collection. Suitable for ages 3 and up.
This Minnie Mouse is a true Steiff gem. She combines the magic of Disney with the classic charm of Steiff. Minnie cuddles her adorable 4" plush Steiff Teddy bear with a big smile! Measuring 11", Minnie is made of the softest plush. She wears her signature red and white polka dot dress and matching bow from the 1940s. A true delight for any Disney or Minnie Mouse fan alike! Don’t miss your chance to own some Disney magic!
Donation by The Toy Shoppe.
Discover the art of karate with four free classes at Daruma Dojo Karate in Midlothian, VA. Perfect for beginners and experienced martial artists alike, these classes build confidence, discipline, strength, and focus in a welcoming and supportive environment.
Whether you’re looking for fitness, self-defense, or a fun activity for the whole family, Daruma Dojo offers expert instruction rooted in tradition.
Learn more about their programs:
🥘 Hands-On Puerto Rican Cooking Class with Chef Elisa – $100 Value
📅 Date: November 15, 2025
⏰ Time: 2pm–5pm
Discover the flavors of Puerto Rico in this immersive cooking experience with Chef Elisa of El Corazón Cocina.
In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to make authentic Puerto Rican pasteles from scratch—an iconic holiday dish rich in tradition and flavor.
After the lesson, enjoy a full holiday meal featuring:
✨ Arroz con Gandules
✨ Macaroni Salad
✨ Pasteles
✨ Flan
Plus, you’ll take home your own batch of pasteles to share with family and friends! This is more than a cooking class—it’s a taste of culture, family, and tradition.
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This dazzling diamond art features an elegant bouquet of roses in soft pink and white, delicately outlined in shimmering gems. The flowers are framed with jeweled golden swirls, sparkling blue hearts, and radiant blossoms that catch the light beautifully. A butterfly hovers nearby, adding a touch of magic to this enchanting design. Perfect for anyone who loves romance, sparkle, and timeless floral beauty.
Includes frame.
15inx12in.
🎄 A Taste of Nochebuena: A Global Latin Holiday Experience with Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club
Step into a celebration of flavor, tradition, and community as Chef Kay’s Essencia Cooking & Supper Club brings together the holiday traditions of Latin America for one unforgettable evening. This immersive event blends hands-on cooking, authentic food history, and a global Christmas buffet filled with dishes from across the Latin world.
📅 Date: Saturday, December 6th, 2025
⏰ Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Hands-On Cooking Class
◇ Make tamales three ways—Cuban, Venezuelan, and Panamanian—with Chef Kay guiding you through the traditions behind each.
◇ Learn to prepare classic Nochebuena side dishes that bring color and flavor to the holiday table.
🌎 Global Latin Christmas Buffet
Feast on a holiday spread featuring:
📖 Food History & Culture
Hear the stories behind each dish—why they matter, where they come from, and how families across Latin America celebrate Nochebuena.
✓ Hands-on cooking class with Chef Kay
✓ Full holiday buffet tasting featuring dishes from multiple Latin countries
✓ Dessert tasting with traditional holiday sweets
✓ A frozen box of your choice of Cuban, Panamanian, or Venezuelan tamales to take home
✓ Recipe cards for all featured dishes so you can recreate them anytime
This isn’t just a cooking class—it’s a holiday celebration where food, culture, and community come together. Whether you love to cook, crave new flavors, or want to explore the richness of Latin holiday traditions, this event offers something truly special.
Adorn yourself with this stunning handmade necklace, crafted with dazzling crystal beads and featuring a sparkling turquoise butterfly pendant. Each piece from La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry is designed with care and artistry, blending elegance and vibrant beauty into wearable art.
Handmade by Valerie’s aunt, this necklace is a unique statement piece—perfect for gifting or adding a touch of sparkle to your own collection.
Explore more of her creations at chaparra49.com.
This dazzling handmade necklace features radiant crystal beads and a sparkling pink butterfly pendant. Elegant yet playful, this piece was lovingly created by Valerie’s aunt of La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry, whose handcrafted jewelry brings color, light, and individuality to every design.
A beautiful gift or statement piece for any jewelry lover!
See more at chaparra49.com.
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This whimsical diamond art features a wide-eyed snow leopard kitten adorned with a jeweled crown, surrounded by colorful flowers and butterflies. Handcrafted with shimmering rhinestones, it’s a dazzling piece that adds charm and sparkle to any room.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
A majestic owl with brilliant blue eyes sits against a starlit sky, framed by radiant jewel tones and intricate details. Every rhinestone glimmers, making this diamond art piece both mystical and elegant.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
Celebrate the magic of the season with this sparkling diamond art design. A festive wreath glistens with icy blues and winter whites, framing a cozy snowy house, a cheerful snowman, and a bright red cardinal perched with charm. Each gem adds depth and brilliance, bringing this wintry scene to life. A perfect piece to warm your home décor for the holidays or to give as a heartfelt seasonal gift.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
A graceful dancer twirls across the canvas, her flowing gown brought to life with vibrant swirls of rhinestones in gold, blue, and pink. This diamond art masterpiece captures movement, joy, and celebration in every sparkling detail.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This charming diamond art showcases a wide-eyed owl with glasses, a sweet bow, and a pearl necklace for a touch of elegance. Surrounded by delicate flowers, the rhinestones shimmer beautifully, giving this piece a playful yet sophisticated sparkle.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
A fun bear that everybody will love! This cozy Teddy embraces all the traditional qualities we love about Steiff, right down to his stylish striped t-shirt with a jungle motif. Whether a gift or a companion, this Teddy will be a friend for life. Made of cuddly soft plush, Lenni Teddy is non-jointed and measures 16". Machine washable up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (lukewarm.) He wears a Steiff button-in-ear with a yellow ear tag. Lenni Teddy Bear EAN 109508 is a 2013 Steiff Worldwide yellow tag edition. Suitable for ages 3 years and up.
Donation by The Toy Shoppe.
This elegant handmade necklace is adorned with sparkling crystal beads and a radiant heart pendant. Designed by Valerie’s aunt of La Chaparra Handmade Jewelry, this piece combines timeless charm with a touch of sparkle—making it the perfect gift for someone special or a treasured addition to your own collection.
Discover more handcrafted jewelry at chaparra49.com.
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This charming handcrafted diamond art features a white cat with sparkling blue eyes, adorned with a soft pink bow. Each tiny gem is carefully placed, creating a whimsical and elegant design that catches the light beautifully. Perfect for cat lovers or anyone who enjoys unique handmade art, this piece adds a touch of sweetness and sparkle to any space.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
A dazzling display of color and craftsmanship, this diamond art piece showcases a vibrant peacock adorned with sparkling jewel accents. Each gem shimmers with detail, highlighting the bird’s flowing feathers and regal beauty. A true statement piece, it brings elegance, color, and a touch of luxury to any room.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This heartwarming diamond art piece captures two elderly women who look like lifelong best friends, smiling as they form a heart shape together with their hands. With its sparkling detail and joyful charm, this artwork is a beautiful reminder of friendship, love, and the bonds that last a lifetime.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
Handcrafted Diamond Art, made by the mother of our stylist, Valerie.
This lively diamond art design features three older ladies dancing joyfully in the rain, with one holding an umbrella high above. Full of color, sparkle, and charm, this piece is a playful reminder to embrace life’s simple moments and dance no matter the weather.
Includes picture frame.
10inx10in
