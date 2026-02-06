RIV Concession Stand

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About this event
☕⚡ RIV Instant Coffee — Quick Boost, Big Energy!
Need a fast pick-me-up between robotics rounds? Our instant coffee delivers a hot, energizing caffeine kick anytime, anywhere.
Stir. Sip. Power through. 🚀🤖
Hot Tea – Warm and soothing, our hot tea is perfect for a cozy break. Served fresh to help you relax and recharge during the event.
☕❄️ RIV Hot Chocolate — Warm Up & Power On!
Cozy, rich, and oh-so-delicious, our hot chocolate is the perfect treat to recharge between robotics challenges. Sweet, comforting, and full of energy!
🥐✨ Sweet Danish — Treat Yourself!
Indulge in a flaky, buttery Danish that’s perfect for a quick sugar boost between robotics battles. Delicious, satisfying, and totally worth it!
Bite. Smile. Fuel the fun. 🚀🤖
🥕🌱 Veggie Straw Chips — Crunch Your Way to Victory!
Snack smart and fuel up with these crispy, delicious veggie straws! Perfect for munching between rounds while keeping your energy high for all the robotics action.
Crunch. Snack. Conquer. 🚀🤖
🥔🎉 Classic Chip Variety — Crunch Time!
Grab a fan-favorite snack from our chip lineup! Enjoy tasty options like Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, Lay’s, and Ruffles—perfect for a quick, crunchy break between all the robotics action.
Crunch. Snack. Get back to the competition! 🤖🚀
🥤⚡ RIV Event Soda — Pop, Fizz, Power Up!
Quench your thirst and fuel your fun with an ice-cold soda! Perfect for a quick refresh between challenges, snacks, or epic robotics battles.
Sip. Smile. Stay energized for all the action! 🚀🤖
💧🚀 RIV Event Bottled Water — Stay Hydrated, Stay Sharp!
Keep your energy up and your mind clear with refreshing bottled water. Perfect for powering through robotics challenges, snacks, and all the action-packed fun!
Sip. Refresh. Dominate. 🤖✨
🥪🍓🍇 Smucker’s PB&J — The Classic Power Snack!
Soft bread packed with creamy peanut butter and sweet strawberry or grape jelly. A quick, tasty snack that’s perfect for fueling up between robotics challenges!
Uncrust. Bite. Power up! 🤖🚀
🍪✨ RIV Oreo Pack — Sweet Crunch, Anytime!
Grab an individual pack of Oreos for a quick, delicious treat between robotics challenges. Perfect for a snack break that keeps your energy (and smile) up!
Twist. Lick. Dunk. 🚀🤖
🍫🌟 RIV Granola Bar — Snack Smart, Play Hard!
Fuel up with a crunchy, chewy granola bar that’s perfect for a quick energy boost between robotics challenges.
Bite. Energize. Conquer. 🚀🤖
🍩✨ Hostess Donettes — Sweet Energy Boost!
Soft, bite-size donuts in chocolate or powdered sugar—the perfect sweet treat to power up between robotics matches.
Grab a pack, share (or don’t!), and enjoy the sweetness! 🤖🚀
🍜🔥 Cup O Noodles — Gamer Fuel Activated!
Need a quick power-up between matches? Grab a hot Cup O Noodles and recharge like a true competitor! Fast, tasty, and perfect for fueling those big-brain robotics moves.
Warm up. Refuel. Get back in the game. 🤖🚀
🧢✨ Custom Snapback Hat — RIV Exclusive!
Top off your style with this custom snapback featuring a premium leather patch. Clean, bold, and built for everyday wear—perfect for showing your Rally in the Valley Robotics pride. 🤖🚀
📌✨ RIV Zipper Pins — Small Pin, Big Robotics Pride!
Add some Rally in the Valley flair to your backpack, jacket, or lanyard with these awesome RIV zipper pins. A fun little collectible for students, teams, and robotics fans! 🤖🚀
RIV Exclusive Vinyl Sticker – Durable, weather-resistant vinyl featuring our RIV logo. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, or notebooks. Show your robotics and STEAM pride anywhere!
RIV Grey Robo Head T-Shirt – Soft, comfortable grey tee featuring the iconic RIV Robo Head logo. Perfect for showing your robotics and STEAM spirit every day!
🖨️✨ RIV 3D Printed Exclusive!
Custom-designed and printed by our robotics community, this unique creation is the perfect keepsake or desk buddy.
Every purchase supports Rally in the Valley Robotics and helps power future innovators! 🚀🤖
🍄🎮 Compact Mushroom Nintendo Switch Cartridge Case!
Level up your game storage with this fun, mushroom-inspired case that keeps your Nintendo Switch cartridges safe and organized in style! Compact, durable, and perfect for travel — just toss it in your backpack and go.
Colors may vary, but the cool factor? Always maxed out. 🚀✨
Clear Acrylic Key Chain – RIV Exclusive – Sleek, durable acrylic key chain featuring the RIV logo. Lightweight and stylish, perfect for backpacks, keys, or showing your RIV pride!
Custom RIV Robo Head Trading Pins – Collectible, high-quality pins featuring the iconic RIV Robo Head. Perfect for trading, displaying, or showing your robotics and STEAM pride!
Canvas RIV Robo Head Bag – Sturdy, stylish canvas bag featuring the iconic RIV Robo Head logo. Perfect for carrying books, robotics gear, or everyday essentials while showing your STEAM pride!
RIV Logo Head Temporary Tattoo – Fun, easy-to-apply temporary tattoo featuring the iconic RIV Robo Head logo. Perfect for students, fans, and anyone wanting to show their STEAM spirit!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!