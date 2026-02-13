Heights Schools Foundation

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Heights Schools Foundation

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Rivalry of the Century: Alumni Basketball Game

13263 Cedar Rd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, USA

Heights Ticket
$10

A $10 ticket Donation is set to go to the Heights Schools Foundation. Any Additional donations will go towards Heights Schools Foundation.

Shaker Ticket
$10

A $10 Ticket Donation Set to go to the Shaker Schools Foundation. Any Additional donations will go towards Shaker Schools Foundation.

Student Ticket- High School students and younger.
Free

Free For Students.

Alumni Player
Free

Join the pool of players and battle on the court while representing your school!

Selections will be made by the current basketball coaches, but all registrants will be recognized on the court.

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