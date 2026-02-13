Rivalry of the Century: Alumni Basketball Game

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About this event
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A $10 ticket Donation is set to go to the Heights Schools Foundation. Any Additional donations will go towards Heights Schools Foundation.
A $10 Ticket Donation Set to go to the Shaker Schools Foundation. Any Additional donations will go towards Shaker Schools Foundation.
Free For Students.
Join the pool of players and battle on the court while representing your school!
Selections will be made by the current basketball coaches, but all registrants will be recognized on the court.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!