Rivendell Academy's YEEHAW Silent Auction

Fair Market Value: $1,000+. Cheer on the Dawgs in style! Enjoy four tickets to watch the University of Georgia take on Charlotte from Section 131, offering an incredible view of all the action. This package also includes a parking pass for a smooth and stress-free arrival.
Tickets will be transferred electronically via email to the winning bidder.
Grab your red and black and get ready for an unforgettable Saturday between the hedges!
Fair Market Value: $200+. Own a piece of Ryder Cup history! This package includes a signed Russell Henley hat, Ryder Cup Yeti water bottle, and three Ryder Cup XS pullovers. Perfect for golf fans and collectors alike. **Willing to ship**
Fair Market Value: $100 Bring a touch of cheerful, modern florals into your home with “Wynn’s Garden,” an 18x24-inch art print by beloved Columbus, Georgia artist Lulie Wallace. Known for her vibrant color palettes and whimsical botanical style, Lulie’s work instantly brightens any space.
This beautiful piece is ready to frame and display. **Pick up ONLY**
Fair Market Value: $200 Soothe aches and tension with the cutting-edge Hyperice Venom Go, a lightweight wearable patch that combines heat and vibration for instant recovery support. Whether you’re recovering from a workout or easing everyday muscle soreness, this compact powerhouse delivers.
Includes a sleek carrying case to keep your device protected and ready to use whenever you need it. Pick up ONLY
Fair Market Value: $250 Take your music anywhere with confidence! The Turtlebox Waterproof Speaker delivers powerful, high-quality sound in a rugged, fully waterproof design built for the outdoors. Whether you’re at the lake, on a boat, camping, tailgating, or hosting friends in the backyard, this speaker brings unmatched clarity and volume without compromising durability.
A must-have for adventurers, families, and anyone who loves great sound on the go. Pick up ONLY
Fair Market Value: $205. Capture memories in a fun, instant way with this Instax Wide Camera paired with film to get you started right away! Perfect for parties, vacations, weddings, or everyday moments, the Instax Wide produces beautifully large instant prints that you can hold, share, or display.
A great gift for creatives, families, or anyone who loves documenting life’s sweetest moments. Pick up ONLY
Fair Market Value: $500+. Strike the perfect balance of comfort, style, and adventure with this incredible bundle! Enjoy Superior Roofing gear, including an XL and Large T-shirt, two hats, and two coozies—perfect for everyday wear or cheering on your favorite local business.
But the star of this package is the $500 Airbnb Gift Card, giving you the freedom to book your next getaway, weekend escape, or family trip anywhere Airbnb takes you—mountains, beach, city, or countryside.
Relax, recharge, and adventure in style! **Pick up ONLY**
Fair Market Value: $205 Celebrate the magic of the season with two Shine Christmas Lights tickets for a family of up to four at the Columbus Botanical Garden. Wander through sparkling displays, twinkling pathways, and festive scenes that bring Christmas joy to life.
This package also includes a Beehive Membership to the Columbus Botanical Garden, offering year-round access, exclusive benefits, and special event invitations.
Perfect for families who love creating memories together—during the holidays and all year long. **Pickup ONLY**
Original Price: $309. Relieve muscle soreness and boost recovery with the Hyperice Vyper Roller, paired with a $100 gift card to a local wellness business for services of your choice. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts or anyone seeking self-care.** Pick up ONLY**
Fair Market Value: $2,000. Own a piece of golfing history with this exclusive 2024 Presidents Cup gold team collectible, signed by Scottie Scheffler and other members of the victorious U.S. squad, including Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, and so many others.
This stunning piece celebrates the skill, teamwork, and triumph of one of golf’s most memorable competitions. Perfect for display in your home, office, or private golf sanctuary, it’s a rare opportunity to bring the prestige of championship golf into your own collection.
A once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a signed treasure from the champions of the 2024 Presidents Cup! **Shipping Available**
Value Market: $500. Bring a touch of local artistry into your home with this original piece by Alison Ross, a talented artist based in Columbus, Georgia. Known for her distinctive style and evocative use of color, Alison’s work captures emotion, beauty, and personality in every brushstroke.
A unique addition to any collection, this piece is perfect for display in your home or office, and a wonderful way to support local artists.
Own a one-of-a-kind work from one of Columbus’s finest emerging talents. **Pickup Only**
Fair Market Value: $225. This original watercolor by Susan Smith, measuring 9 3/8” x 16 1/2”, is beautifully showcased in a black and gold vintage Japanese-style frame. A one-of-a-kind piece, it’s perfect for collectors or anyone seeking an elegant, ready-to-display artwork. **Pickup Only**
Fair Market Value: $100. This golf bag was used by PGA Tour star Russell Henley. With a storied past on the course, this bag is more than gear—it’s a tangible piece of a champion’s journey.
Perfect for display, gifting, or adding a unique piece of PGA Tour history to your collection.
