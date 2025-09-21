River Cats 10U Raffle Baskets!

Reel in the ultimate prize with this fisherman’s-themed bundle, perfect for beginners and seasoned anglers alike! This prize includes a fishing backpack, a rod and reel combo, and assorted tackle to get you on the water in no time. You'll also receive a Kurtz' Fish Farm hat, shirt, and tote bag, plus a $60 gift card to Kurtz' Fish Farm—good for entry fees and bait to fish at the farm. Whether you're casting for fun or aiming for the big one, this package has everything you need for your next fishing adventure! Valued at $185!
BUNDLE DEAL!! Buy 3, Get 1 FREE!!
Please select 1 bundle when purchasing.
Reel in the ultimate prize with this fisherman’s-themed bundle, perfect for beginners and seasoned anglers alike! This prize includes a fishing backpack, a rod and reel combo, and assorted tackle to get you on the water in no time. You'll also receive a Kurtz' Fish Farm hat, shirt, and tote bag, plus a $60 gift card to Kurtz' Fish Farm—good for entry fees and bait to fish at the farm. Whether you're casting for fun or aiming for the big one, this package has everything you need for your next fishing adventure! Valued at $185!
Show your team spirit with this ultimate River Cats Pride basket! This basket includes various team apparel, a custom water bottle, koozies, magnets, snacks, baseball cards and 20% off your next purchase at the 2025-26 RC Store. This baskey has everything you need to represent your favorite team in style! Valued at $175.
Win a Family Photography session plus other photo goodies, courtesy of our resident expert photographer Jessica Noecker. Check out her work at https://madavephotography.zenfoliosite.com
Value of $250!
INCLUDED: Gift certificate for a mini (30 minute) outdoor session at a location of your choice, afterwards you will receive at least 25 images in an online gallery, Lego camera, Simply Modern tumbler with logo, 2 picture frames
Our "Get in the Game" basket includes tickets to local sporting events, gear, and gift cards to let you plan, train, and dine at some of our local vendor sponsors. Value of over $600!!
INCLUDED: Two (2) 100-level tickets to any Villanova 2025-26 regular season Men's Basketball game (Wells Fargo), Two (2) Philadelphia Flyers tickets, Six (6) General Admission tickets to a Reading Phillies game, Four (4) General Admission tickets to a Lehigh Valley IronPigs game + LV Swag Bag, Five (5) Lesson Pack of private instruction at Complete Game, Eight (8) passes for miniature golf and four (4) passes for Par Three at Waltz Golf Farm, Nike PSU Collegiate Football, Eagles Gear, and a Big Phil's GC $25
BUNDLE DEAL!! Buy 3, Get 1 FREE!!
Please select 1 bundle when purchasing.
Our "Get in the Game" basket includes tickets to local sporting events, gear, and gift cards to let you plan, train, and dine at some of our local vendor sponsors. Value of over $600!!
INCLUDED: Two (2) 100-level tickets to any Villanova 2025-26 regular season Men's Basketball game (Wells Fargo), Two (2) Philadelphia Flyers tickets, Six (6) General Admission tickets to a Reading Phillies game, Four (4) General Admission tickets to a Lehigh Valley IronPigs game + LV Swag Bag, Five (5) Lesson Pack of private instruction at Complete Game, Eight (8) passes for miniature golf and four (4) passes for Par Three at Waltz Golf Farm, Nike PSU Collegiate Football, Eagles Gear, and a Big Phil's GC $25
The Date Night basket has all the supplies you need for a fun date night at home or out on the town with your favorite person! Kids Optional...Value of $375!
INLCUDED: Three (3) tickets to Flagship Movie Theater in Pottstown, Annamaries GC ($25), Los Osorio GC ($25), Sedona Taphouse GC ($50), Fitzwater Station GC ($25), Great American Pub GC ($25), Diffuser, Date Night Dice Game, Charcuterie Board, Blanket and Candle set, Couples Cookbook, and two (2) bottles of wine.
BUNDLE DEAL!! Buy 3, Get 1 FREE!!
Please select 1 bundle when purchasing.
The Date Night basket has all the supplies you need for a fun date night at home or out on the town with your favorite person! Kids Optional...Value of $375!
INLCUDED: Three (3) tickets to Flagship Movie Theater in Pottstown, Annamaries GC ($25), Los Osorio GC ($25), Sedona Taphouse GC ($50), Fitzwater Station GC ($25), Great American Pub GC ($25), Diffuser, Date Night Dice Game, Charcuterie Board, Blanket and Candle set, Couples Cookbook, and two (2) bottles of wine.
Take home this basket loaded with all the essentials for the perfect sundae, just add your favorite ice cream! Courtesy of Coventry Parlor, a full service restaurant, ice cream parlor, bakery and event venue, located in Pottstown near the Coventry Mall. Includes a Coventry Parlor GC ($50), Free 1/2 Gallon of ice cream, Glass Sundae Cups with Golden Spoons, a variety of toppings, and sprinkles. Value of $85!
Get your golf game on point with this collection of goodies in our Everything Golf Basket! Includes golf accessories and gear to help you look and act the part, as well as a foursome at Kimberton Golf Course in Phoenixville. We cannot guarantee that your game will get any better, but at least you'll have the gear and accessories! Valued at $300!
BUNDLE DEAL!! Buy 3, Get 1 FREE!!
Please select 1 bundle when purchasing.
Get your golf game on point with this collection of goodies in our Everything Golf Basket! Includes golf accessories and gear to help you look and act the part, as well as a foursome at Kimberton Golf Course in Phoenixville. We cannot guarantee that your game will get any better, but at least you'll have the gear and accessories! Valued at $300!
Selection of products and gift certificates, courtesy of Unchained Barber Shop, located in Phoenixville. Value of $150!
INCLUDED: Two (2) Free Haircuts, Two (2) t-shirts, Hairbrush (1) and Four (4) hair styling products.
Assortment of DD favorites, including coffee, mugs, and a gift card to keep you moving. Value of $200!
INCLUDED: Three (3) Lbs of Coffee, Two (2) Travel Mugs, and a $100 gift card.
Chrstmas Basket with essentials to get you and your family in the spirit of the season. Includes a Christmas Story Game for the family, Candle and Mat, Plates and Mugs by Williams Sonoma, a Giftcard to see Yeagers Christmas Lightshow, Christmas Candle, Mat, Dish Towels and even a Decorative Deer. Value of $200!
Enjoy a day of entertainment at Arnold's Family Fun Center in Oaks, PA. Play cards for the kids, tickets to the American Treasure Tour museum and a movie, plus two (2) complementary popcorns and a Giovanni's Giftcard to help wrap up the day! Valued at $250!
Indulge in some well-deserved "me time" with this luxurious Pamper Yourself raffle basket! Includes gift cards to Seven Stars of Kimberton ($100) and Salon Camelot of Royersford ($25), along with premium hair, beauty, and self-care products from area vendors. This basket is your ticket to ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or a little beauty boost, this basket has everything you need to feel pampered, polished, and fabulous! Valued at $250!
BUNDLE DEAL!! Buy 3, Get 1 FREE!!
Please select 1 bundle when purchasing.
Indulge in some well-deserved "me time" with this luxurious Pamper Yourself raffle basket! Includes gift cards to Seven Stars of Kimberton ($100) and Salon Camelot of Royersford ($25), along with premium hair, beauty, and self-care products from area vendors. This basket is your ticket to ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or a little beauty boost, this basket has everything you need to feel pampered, polished, and fabulous! Valued at $250!
Start your fitness journey at Fitness 1440 ( of North Coventry) with this 4-month membership to their 24 hour gym! Get a tailored workout routine with 3 personal training sessions with a trainer. Get ready to crush your goals with TRX bands, a ropeless jump rope, and Bluetooth headphones. Fuel your workout an assortment of pre and post workout essentials from Total War, Bucked Up, Anabar, and Wicked Cuts. Maintain your daily health with Puori Vitamin C tabs. All this in one fitness basket for a stronger and better you! Valued at $250!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!