River City Pride - Drag Bingo (03/07/2026)

About this event
First Come, First Served Ticket. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your seat, not purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Packets in Person - $10 Cash Only. That is the price difference.
Includes meal provided by Lashbrooke's BBQ! (BBQ pulled pork sandwich & 2 sides, NO substitutions & No dietary restriction alternatives available)
Table of 4. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table, not purchase your packets.
You will buy your Bingo Packets and Game Cards at the door - $10 Cash Only per person ($40 total). That is the price difference.
Includes meal provided by Lashbrooke's BBQ! (BBQ pulled pork sandwich & 2 sides, NO substitutions & No dietary restriction alternatives available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!