River City Pride - Drag Bingo (03/07/2026)

1109 S Green River Rd

Evansville, IN 47715, USA

Individual Ticket
$40

First Come, First Served Ticket. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your seat, not purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Packets in Person - $10 Cash Only. That is the price difference.


Includes meal provided by Lashbrooke's BBQ! (BBQ pulled pork sandwich & 2 sides, NO substitutions & No dietary restriction alternatives available)


Table of 4
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Table of 4. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table, not purchase your packets.

You will buy your Bingo Packets and Game Cards at the door - $10 Cash Only per person ($40 total). That is the price difference.


