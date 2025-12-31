River City Pride Inc

Hosted by

River City Pride Inc

About this event

River City Pride - Drag Bingo (03/07/26) Sponsorships

1109 S Green River Rd

Evansville, IN 47715, USA

$200 Sponsorship Level
$200

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $200 games

$250 Sponsorship Level
$250

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $250 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

$350 Sponsorship Level
$350

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the $350 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

$500 Sponsorship Level
$500

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of a $500 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- Logo on Event Programing

$750 Sponsorship Level
$750

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the $750 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- Logo on Event Programing

- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets

$1,000 Sponsorship Level
$1,000

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,000 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- Logo on Event Programing

- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets

- Tier 1 Entry to River City Pride Business Alliance 

$1,200 Sponsorship Level
$1,200

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,200 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- Logo on Event Programing

- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets

- Tier 1 Entry to River City Pride Business Alliance 

- 2-minutes to present business on stage

Add a donation for River City Pride Inc

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