River City Pride - Drag Bingo (03/07/26) Sponsorships

About this event
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $200 games
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $250 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the $350 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of a $500 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- Logo on Event Programing
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the $750 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- Logo on Event Programing
- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,000 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- Logo on Event Programing
- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets
- Tier 1 Entry to River City Pride Business Alliance
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,200 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- Logo on Event Programing
- A Reserved Table of Four + 4 drink tickets
- Tier 1 Entry to River City Pride Business Alliance
- 2-minutes to present business on stage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!