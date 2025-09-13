River City Pride - Drag Bingo (09/13/25) Sponsorships

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $200 games
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $250 games
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $350 games
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
$500 Sponsorship Level (4 spots available)
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $500 games
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- (4) pieces of Official River City Pride Merch
$1000 Sponsorship Level (1 spots available)
- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,000 game
- Recognition on River City Pride's social media
- Your Business collateral on players' tables
- (4) pieces of Official River City Pride Merch
- A Reserved Table of Four
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing