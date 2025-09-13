River City Pride - Drag Bingo (09/13/25) Sponsorships

1109 S Green River Rd

Evansville, IN 47715, USA

$200 Sponsorship Level
$200

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $200 games

$250 Sponsorship Level
$250

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $250 games


- Recognition on River City Pride's social media


$350 Sponsorship Level
$350

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $350 games

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media


- Your Business collateral on players' tables


$500 Sponsorship Level
$500

$500 Sponsorship Level (4 spots available)

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of one of the $500 games

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- (4) pieces of Official River City Pride Merch

$1,000 Sponsorship Level
$1,000

$1000 Sponsorship Level (1 spots available)

- Recognition as the sponsor at the beginning of the only $1,000 game

- Recognition on River City Pride's social media

- Your Business collateral on players' tables

- (4) pieces of Official River City Pride Merch

- A Reserved Table of Four 

