River City Pride Drag Shows 2025

Grants entry to the event. There is no age requirement for this show. The entertainers are asked for family friendly material. Cash/Card bar available, must show ID to purchase alcohol.
Grants entry to the event. There is no age requirement for this show. The entertainers are asked for family friendly material. Cash/Card bar available, must show ID to purchase alcohol.
GA seating Late Show 7:30-9:30PM
$10
Grants entry to the late (adult only) show. Must be 21, must show ID. Cash/Card bar.
Grants entry to the late (adult only) show. Must be 21, must show ID. Cash/Card bar.
General Admission Combo Ticket
$15
Grants entry to early and late show. MUST be 21 to purchase this ticket. Cash/Card bar.
Grants entry to early and late show. MUST be 21 to purchase this ticket. Cash/Card bar.
VIP Ticket
$30
A VIP ticket grants entry to both shows and guaranteed table seating with other VIP guests, and premiere viewing of the shows. MUST be 21 to stay for late show, no exceptions.
A VIP ticket grants entry to both shows and guaranteed table seating with other VIP guests, and premiere viewing of the shows. MUST be 21 to stay for late show, no exceptions.
VIP Table
$250
Reserve a table in premier position for you and your guests. The table seats 6 and includes admission to both shows and a selection of River City Pride merchandise as well as your FIRST ROUND OF LIBATIONS. You will also be granted priority access to the bar service. ALL GUESTS AT YOUR TABLE MUST SHOW 21 OR OVER ID OR VACATE BEFORE THE BEGINNING OF THE LATE SHOW. Your generosity will not go unnoticed.
Reserve a table in premier position for you and your guests. The table seats 6 and includes admission to both shows and a selection of River City Pride merchandise as well as your FIRST ROUND OF LIBATIONS. You will also be granted priority access to the bar service. ALL GUESTS AT YOUR TABLE MUST SHOW 21 OR OVER ID OR VACATE BEFORE THE BEGINNING OF THE LATE SHOW. Your generosity will not go unnoticed.
Add a donation for Southeastern Diversity Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!