River City Pride Festival 2025

200 Northeast Water Street

Peoria, IL 61602, USA

🎟️ General Admission Ticket Day of & At Door
$10

Secure your spot at the 2025 River City Pride Festival! This ticket grants full-day access to all entertainment, vendors, drag shows, food trucks, family fun, and more from 10 AM to 10 PM at Peoria Riverfront Park. 🎟️ Tickets are $10 day of and at the gate!

❤️ Love Ticket – $5 Donation
$5

Help someone experience Pride! A Love Ticket is a donated admission ticket that allows a community member facing financial hardship to attend the River City Pride Festival at no cost. Your generosity ensures everyone has a chance to celebrate in a safe, affirming, and joyful space — regardless of means. To request a love ticket, email [email protected]

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing