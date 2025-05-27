River City Pride Festival 2025

Secure your spot at the 2025 River City Pride Festival! This ticket grants full-day access to all entertainment, vendors, drag shows, food trucks, family fun, and more from 10 AM to 10 PM at Peoria Riverfront Park. 🎟️ Tickets are $10 day of and at the gate!
Help someone experience Pride! A Love Ticket is a donated admission ticket that allows a community member facing financial hardship to attend the River City Pride Festival at no cost. Your generosity ensures everyone has a chance to celebrate in a safe, affirming, and joyful space — regardless of means. To request a love ticket, email [email protected]
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing