River City Pride Festival 2026

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Secure your spot at the 2025 River City Pride Festival! This ticket grants full-day access to all entertainment, vendors, drag shows, food trucks, family fun, and more from 10 AM to 10 PM at Peoria Riverfront Park. 🎟️ Save money and skip the line – tickets are $10 day of and at the gate!
Help someone experience Pride! A Love Ticket is a donated admission ticket that allows a community member facing financial hardship to attend the River City Pride Festival at no cost. Your generosity ensures everyone has a chance to celebrate in a safe, affirming, and joyful space — regardless of means. To request a love ticket, email pridefest@peoriaproud.org
Secure your spot at the 2025 River City Pride Festival! This ticket grants full-day access to all entertainment, vendors, drag shows, food trucks, family fun, and more from 10 AM to 10 PM at Peoria Riverfront Park. 🎟️ Tickets are $10 day of and at the gate!
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