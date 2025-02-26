River City Pride Merch

Celebrate Evansville’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community with our exclusive "Pride in Evansville" T-shirt! This design honors our community's icons, showcasing that our city is a place of love, inclusion, and progress. Landmark features include: Victory Theater, Four Freedom's Monument, Old Court House Building, Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe), Downtown Evansville Main Street Arch, and more...
Front side: Features the River City Pride Logo on the left chest area; Back side: Features Pride in Evansville design
In My Pride Era T-Shirt
$25
Step into your Pride era with confidence and celebrate love, authenticity, and community with our "In My Pride Era" T-shirt! This bold and empowering design represents self-expression, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equality in Evansville and beyond. Wear it proudly, embrace your journey, and show the world that your Pride era is here to stay!
Pride in Evansville Tote
$15
Celebrate the heart and history of Evansville with our Icons of Evansville tote! Featuring a design inspired by the landmarks, figures, and moments that define our city, this stylish and durable bag is a tribute to the community that makes Evansville special. Perfect for daily use, it’s a statement of local pride and a nod to the rich heritage that shapes our home.
In My Pride Era Tote
$15
Take your pride everywhere with our "In My Pride Era" book bag! Whether you're carrying your daily essentials or making a bold statement, this vibrant and empowering design celebrates self-expression, community, and inclusivity. Grab yours today and show the world that your Pride era is forever!
Add a donation for River City Pride Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!