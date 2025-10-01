River City Rise Roundup Silent Auction

17630 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX 78154, USA
Check Axis off your hunting bucket list!
- Trophy Axis hunt for one hunter and a guest with up to 3 nights stay.
What's Included: Lodging, Meals, Drinks, Field dressing and Quartering, Trophy Fee
What's Not included: Hunting License, Taxidermy
Donation made by: Trinity Oaks Outdoors
Value: $5,000
Handmade Mesquite Charcuterie Board and 2 6-Can variety packs of Epic Western.
Donation made by: Chap's Choppin' Tops, Epic Western
Value: $750
Bring the joy of Rise home! This is a stunning custom artwork piece created by 30 Rise students along with Yolix Luna on a 24x18 canvas. Students proudly participated using their fingerprints to make the butterflies, bluebonnets, bumblebees, birds.
Donation made by: Yolix Luna Fine Art, Rise School of San Antonio
Value: $2,000
“Morning Waves”
8” x 10” acrylic and oil painting on canvas in vintage bamboo wooden frame.
Framed dimensions: 12” x 14”
Donation made by: Art by Annie McAllister Dwarica
Value: $500
Send your camper off in style this summer!
- $100 Embroidery Gift Card to Maison Montclair to get your camper custom swag.
- 1 Zig Rigs Camp Trunk: Dustproof, water-resistant, UV-proof, and nearly indestructible, our trunks slide under bunks, roll through airports, and stand up to the chaos of summer camp, ranch life, or the open road.
*Winner can pick the color of the trunk they want.
Donation made by: Zig Rigs Trunk Company, Maison Montclair
Baseball fans get excited for an exclusive opportunity to snag an official autographed MLB baseball by Bobby Witt Jr of the Kansas City Royals.
Donation made by: The Witt Family
Value: $300
Baseball fans get excited for an exclusive opportunity to snag an official autographed MLB baseball by Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Donation made by: The English Family
Value: $750
From Fall to Winter, this package will set the home decor record for best display.
-(1) Fall Radiance Pumpkin Display
-(1) 6.5 or 7 foot Noble Fir Tree
-(1) large wreath OR (2) small wreaths
-(1) 25-foot garland
And at the conclusion of each season:
-(1) Removal of Fall Radiance Pumpkin Display
-(1) Removal of Organic Christmas Decor
Donation made by: HT&CO, Mission Compost
Value: $950
Kick of 2026 with 4 Tickets to Spurs Game on Saturday January 3, 2026 Spurs vs Portland Trailblazers. Parking pass included.
Donation made by: Marek
Value: $2,500
A birthday sleepover dream team! This party package includes:
- A sleepover set up: 6 pink sleepover tents with pink or purple blankets
- "Birthday Porch Pop" balloons with themed foils, a number balloon and up to 3 colors
- A $175 credit toward your choice of custom cups, napkins, or koozies, personalized with your monogram, logo, or design of choice.
*Must be in the San Antonio area. Expiration May 2026.
Donation made by: Moms Who Party, Porch Party, Golden Grove
Value: $775
Ladies, frost your self with this stunning David Yurman 11mm Bracelet. Sterling silver with 14-karat yellow gold.
Donation made by: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Value: $1,500
Enjoy dinner and a hotel stay in San Antonio!
Enjoy a two-night stay in a River View room with complimentary parking at the Hilton Palacio del Rio. Not valid over blackout dates.
$200 gift card for dinner at Nineteen Hyaku
Donation made by: Zachry Hotels, Nineteen Hyaku
Value: $800
Take your family for some fun at the San Antonio Zoo and DoSeum!
SA Zoo: 4 admission tickets, 4 giraffe feeding tickets and 4 carousel tickets.
DoSeum: Small DoSeum shopping cart filled with gift shop goodies and 4 admission passes.
Donation made by: San Antonio Zoo, DoSeum
Value: $300
8"x10" mixed media on canvas in acrylic box frame with brass finishings.
Donation made by: Emily Cruthirds Art
Value: $275
A fisherman's paradise!
Enjoy a 4 day/3 night stay at Paige's Place bay house and lighted fishing pier in Port Mansfield.
Details:
4 Bedrooms / Sleeps 16
300’ Lighted Pier for fishing all day or night
*This trip is more of a stay at the property, they will not be hosted by anyone. Good for large groups or family gatherings.
Donation made by: Trinity Oaks Outdoors
Value: $1,500
Dress the best with a $100 gift card to Belles & Beaux Children's Boutique and a kids western hat from Hat Bar.
Donation made by: Belles & Beaux, Hat Bar
Value: $200
Kick start your workout routine with:
-Airrosti treatment plan and a Mobility Kit for home rehab.
-1 month of unlimited access and sessions to either of our San Antonio locations for ISI Elite Training! Winner will also receive a free InBody scan and a complimentary consult with one of our certified coaches and an ISI "starter pack" with our limited edition ISI Nalgene and sweat towel.
Donation made by: ISI Elite Training, Airrosti Hausman
Value: $1,250
A little sweat, a little recovery. Enjoy an 8 class pilates pack to Studio 09 and a $200 gift card towards any IV service with Heights IV.
Donation made by: Studio 09, Heights IV
Value: $450
Tis the season! Get your holiday home decor started with a $150 gift card to Feather, Fluff and Flings and a life-size hand painted Christmas nutcracker by Alamo Heights Lawn Party.
Expiration: 10/2026
Donation made by: Feather, Fluff and Flings, Alamo Heights Lawn Party
Value: $400
Find the perfect piece you've been looking for at An Arte with a whopping $1,000 gift card.
Donation made by: An Arte Gallery
Value: $1,000
Wellness just got a whole lot easier with these gift cards!
Sweat Equity Gift Card Including:
-Contrast Therapy w/ Cold Plunge
-Infrared Sauna w/ Red Light Tower
-Infrared Cocoon Pod
-Whole Body Cryotherapy
-Somadome Meditation Pod
-Compression Therapy
-Infrared Yoga/Movement Room
BioWorx Gift Card Including:
-1 Whole Body Cyrotherapy Session
-30 Min Infrared Sauna Session
-1 BodyFuel Mini IV Drip
Expiration Date: 12/1/2026
Donation made by: Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas, BioworX Alamo Heights
Value: $450
Limited edition leather shoulder bag in black, gunmetal grey hardware, with the signature Lala Blue logo embossing.
Details:
13.38" x 5.51"
Handle Drop: 11"
Donation made by: LaLa Blue
Value: $495
