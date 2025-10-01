eventClosed

River City Rise Roundup Silent Auction

17630 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX 78154, USA

Trophy Axis Hunt item
Trophy Axis Hunt
$2,500

Check Axis off your hunting bucket list!

- Trophy Axis hunt for one hunter and a guest with up to 3 nights stay.


What's Included: Lodging, Meals, Drinks, Field dressing and Quartering, Trophy Fee

What's Not included: Hunting License, Taxidermy


Donation made by: Trinity Oaks Outdoors

Value: $5,000

Stock the Bar item
Stock the Bar
$100

Handmade Mesquite Charcuterie Board and 2 6-Can variety packs of Epic Western.


Donation made by: Chap's Choppin' Tops, Epic Western

Value: $750

Rise Student Art Project
$750

Bring the joy of Rise home! This is a stunning custom artwork piece created by 30 Rise students along with Yolix Luna on a 24x18 canvas. Students proudly participated using their fingerprints to make the butterflies, bluebonnets, bumblebees, birds.


Donation made by: Yolix Luna Fine Art, Rise School of San Antonio

Value: $2,000

Annie McAllister Dwarica Art item
Annie McAllister Dwarica Art
$200

“Morning Waves”
8” x 10” acrylic and oil painting on canvas in vintage bamboo wooden frame.

Framed dimensions: 12” x 14”


Donation made by: Art by Annie McAllister Dwarica

Value: $500

For the Camper item
For the Camper
$200

Send your camper off in style this summer!

- $100 Embroidery Gift Card to Maison Montclair to get your camper custom swag.


- 1 Zig Rigs Camp Trunk: Dustproof, water-resistant, UV-proof, and nearly indestructible, our trunks slide under bunks, roll through airports, and stand up to the chaos of summer camp, ranch life, or the open road.


*Winner can pick the color of the trunk they want.


Donation made by: Zig Rigs Trunk Company, Maison Montclair

Value: $400

Bobby Witt Jr Autographed Baseball
$200

Baseball fans get excited for an exclusive opportunity to snag an official autographed MLB baseball by Bobby Witt Jr of the Kansas City Royals.


Donation made by: The Witt Family

Value: $300

Clayton Kershaw Autographed Baseball
$200

Baseball fans get excited for an exclusive opportunity to snag an official autographed MLB baseball by Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.


Donation made by: The English Family

Value: $750

Holiday Home Decor item
Holiday Home Decor
$350

From Fall to Winter, this package will set the home decor record for best display.


-(1) Fall Radiance Pumpkin Display

-(1) 6.5 or 7 foot Noble Fir Tree

-(1) large wreath OR (2) small wreaths

-(1) 25-foot garland


And at the conclusion of each season:

-(1) Removal of Fall Radiance Pumpkin Display

-(1) Removal of Organic Christmas Decor


Donation made by: HT&CO, Mission Compost

Value: $950

Go Spurs Go! item
Go Spurs Go!
$500

Kick of 2026 with 4 Tickets to Spurs Game on Saturday January 3, 2026 Spurs vs Portland Trailblazers. Parking pass included.


Donation made by: Marek

Value: $2,500

Birthday Party Sleepover Setup item
Birthday Party Sleepover Setup
$150

A birthday sleepover dream team! This party package includes:

- A sleepover set up: 6 pink sleepover tents with pink or purple blankets

- "Birthday Porch Pop" balloons with themed foils, a number balloon and up to 3 colors

- A $175 credit toward your choice of custom cups, napkins, or koozies, personalized with your monogram, logo, or design of choice.


*Must be in the San Antonio area. Expiration May 2026.


Donation made by: Moms Who Party, Porch Party, Golden Grove

Value: $775

David Yurman Bracelet item
David Yurman Bracelet
$750

Ladies, frost your self with this stunning David Yurman 11mm Bracelet. Sterling silver with 14-karat yellow gold.


Donation made by: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Value: $1,500

SATX Staycation item
SATX Staycation
$400

Enjoy dinner and a hotel stay in San Antonio!


Enjoy a two-night stay in a River View room with complimentary parking at the Hilton Palacio del Rio. Not valid over blackout dates.


$200 gift card for dinner at Nineteen Hyaku


Donation made by: Zachry Hotels, Nineteen Hyaku

Value: $800

Family Adventure Day item
Family Adventure Day
$150

Take your family for some fun at the San Antonio Zoo and DoSeum!


SA Zoo: 4 admission tickets, 4 giraffe feeding tickets and 4 carousel tickets.


DoSeum: Small DoSeum shopping cart filled with gift shop goodies and 4 admission passes.


Donation made by: San Antonio Zoo, DoSeum

Value: $300

Emily Cruthirds Art item
Emily Cruthirds Art
$150

8"x10" mixed media on canvas in acrylic box frame with brass finishings.


Donation made by: Emily Cruthirds Art

Value: $275

Port Mansfield Fishing Vacation item
Port Mansfield Fishing Vacation
$750

A fisherman's paradise!

Enjoy a 4 day/3 night stay at Paige's Place bay house and lighted fishing pier in Port Mansfield.

Details:
4 Bedrooms / Sleeps 16
300’ Lighted Pier for fishing all day or night

*This trip is more of a stay at the property, they will not be hosted by anyone. Good for large groups or family gatherings.


Donation made by: Trinity Oaks Outdoors

Value: $1,500

Tiny Tots Wardrobe item
Tiny Tots Wardrobe
$100

Dress the best with a $100 gift card to Belles & Beaux Children's Boutique and a kids western hat from Hat Bar.


Donation made by: Belles & Beaux, Hat Bar

Value: $200

Fitness Package item
Fitness Package
$150

Kick start your workout routine with:

-Airrosti treatment plan and a Mobility Kit for home rehab.


-1 month of unlimited access and sessions to either of our San Antonio locations for ISI Elite Training! Winner will also receive a free InBody scan and a complimentary consult with one of our certified coaches and an ISI "starter pack" with our limited edition ISI Nalgene and sweat towel.


Donation made by: ISI Elite Training, Airrosti Hausman

Value: $1,250

Pilates and Recover item
Pilates and Recover
$150

A little sweat, a little recovery. Enjoy an 8 class pilates pack to Studio 09 and a $200 gift card towards any IV service with Heights IV.


Donation made by: Studio 09, Heights IV

Value: $450

Tis the Season item
Tis the Season
$150

Tis the season! Get your holiday home decor started with a $150 gift card to Feather, Fluff and Flings and a life-size hand painted Christmas nutcracker by Alamo Heights Lawn Party.


Expiration: 10/2026


Donation made by: Feather, Fluff and Flings, Alamo Heights Lawn Party

Value: $400

For the Art Lover item
For the Art Lover
$100

Find the perfect piece you've been looking for at An Arte with a whopping $1,000 gift card.


Donation made by: An Arte Gallery

Value: $1,000

Wellness Recovery item
Wellness Recovery
$100

Wellness just got a whole lot easier with these gift cards!


Sweat Equity Gift Card Including:

-Contrast Therapy w/ Cold Plunge

-Infrared Sauna w/ Red Light Tower

-Infrared Cocoon Pod

-Whole Body Cryotherapy

-Somadome Meditation Pod

-Compression Therapy

-Infrared Yoga/Movement Room


BioWorx Gift Card Including:

-1 Whole Body Cyrotherapy Session

-30 Min Infrared Sauna Session

-1 BodyFuel Mini IV Drip


Expiration Date: 12/1/2026


Donation made by: Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas, BioworX Alamo Heights

Value: $450


Gammon Bag item
Gammon Bag
$100

Limited edition leather shoulder bag in black, gunmetal grey hardware, with the signature Lala Blue logo embossing.


Details:

13.38" x 5.51"

Handle Drop: 11"


Donation made by: LaLa Blue

Value: $495

