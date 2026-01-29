River Night Arcata 2026

I’m Coach Abby, and I get emotional talking about this team because I know where they come from. We’re a small, rural community, and more than once we were quietly told this probably wouldn’t work—that kids from our rivers couldn’t compete at the highest level. But the Redwood Rafters proved that wrong. We brought home 25 US gold medals, and now we’re setting our sights on doing it again on the world stage in Pau, France. Your support helps show these kids that their hard work, discipline, and belief in themselves truly matter. In June we then head for a another shot at the US title at U.S. Nationals in Colorado.

But this isn’t just about making fast rafters. It’s about making people I trust with our rivers and our future. These kids are learning teamwork, accountability, humility, and respect for the water that raised them. I trust them deeply—not just in a boat, but as stewards of this planet and leaders in the next generation. When you donate to the Redwood Rafters, you’re investing in young people who will carry Humboldt County with pride and care wherever life takes them. I believe in these kids with my whole heart—and I’m grateful you do too.