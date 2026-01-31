United States Amateur Rafting Coalition

Hosted by

United States Amateur Rafting Coalition

About this event

RIVER NIGHT SPONSORS 2026

1425 J St

Arcata, CA 95521, USA

Smith River   Title sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$3,500 – Smith River   Your business will be the title sponsor at River Night 2026

  • Your business name will appear with Redwood Rafters as the presenters of River Night 2026
  • Your business name and logo will appear on its own 3-foot by 6-foot banner at the entrance of River Night to greet guests as they arrive
  • Your logo will appear on the movie screen during the opening and between films and our master of ceremonies will talk about your business from the stage
  • You will receive 8 dinner tickets to River Night with reserved seating and 8 complimentary drink vouchers
  • Your business will have an opportunity to table at River Night, promoting your business to attendees
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, and your logo will receive prominent placement as a program sponsor on the River Night ticket website, on the Redwood Rafters website, and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Klamath River Sponsor Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$2,000 – Klamath River         

  • Your logo will appear on its own 3-foot by 6-foot banner at the entrance of River Night to greet guests as they arrive
  • Your logo will appear on the movie screen during the opening and between films and our master of ceremonies will talk about your business from the stage
  • You will receive 4 dinner tickets to River Night and 4 complimentary drink vouchers
  • Your business will have an opportunity to table at River Night, promoting your business to attendees
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, andyour logo will receive prominent placement as a program sponsor on the River Night ticket website, on the Redwood Rafters website, and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Trinity River Sponsor Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$1,000 – Trinity River  

  • Your logo will appear on a banner at the entrance of River Night to greet guests as they arrive
  • Your logo will appear on the movie screen during the opening and between films
  • You will receive 4 dinner tickets to River Night
  • Your business will have an opportunity to table at River Night, promoting your business to attendees
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, and your logo will receive prominent placement as a program sponsor on the River Night ticket website, on the Redwood Rafters website, and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Mad River Sponsor Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$500 – Mad River      

  • Your logo will appear on the movie screen during the opening and between films
  • You will receive 2 dinner tickets to River Night
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, and your logo will receive prominent placement as a program sponsor on the River Night ticket website and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Van Duzen River  Sponsor Level
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$250 – Van Duzen River        

  • You will receive 2 dinner tickets to River Night
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, and your Your logo  will be on the River Night ticket website and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Eel River Sponsor Level
$100

$100 – Eel River         

  • You will receive 1 Dinner ticket to River Night
  • Your business will be included in sponsor thank you letters to the media, and your logo will be on the River Night ticket website and on all advertising for the event including social media posts and Facebook, with a reach of over 800 followers
Decline but want to donate?
Pay what you can

I’m Coach Abby, and I get emotional talking about this team because I know where they come from. We’re a small, rural community, and more than once we were quietly told this probably wouldn’t work—that kids from our rivers couldn’t compete at the highest level. But the Redwood Rafters proved that wrong. We brought home 25 US gold medals, and now we’re setting our sights on doing it again on the world stage in Pau, France. Your support helps show these kids that their hard work, discipline, and belief in themselves truly matter. In June we then head for a another shot at the US title at U.S. Nationals in Colorado.

But this isn’t just about making fast rafters. It’s about making people I trust with our rivers and our future. These kids are learning teamwork, accountability, humility, and respect for the water that raised them. I trust them deeply—not just in a boat, but as stewards of this planet and leaders in the next generation. When you donate to the Redwood Rafters, you’re investing in young people who will carry Humboldt County with pride and care wherever life takes them. I believe in these kids with my whole heart—and I’m grateful you do too.

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