River of Pearls Chapter NSDAR Online Shop

Dues - Regular Member item
Dues - Regular Member
$80.50
Dues - Life Member item
Dues - Life Member
$16

Total is $16 because the Life Membership one-time lump sum that you already paid covers your National dues and extends a $10 credit, which we apply to state dues, leaving $5 state, $11 chapter.

Dues - Associate Member item
Dues - Associate Member
$10

Associate membership is available to those who are a full member of another chapter, but have an interest in River of Pearls, also.

Chapter Yearbook item
Chapter Yearbook
$10

A printed version of our chapter yearbook. The electronic version is complimentary.

Chapter Apron item
Chapter Apron
$30

These are custom made for our chapter, and we wear these at most of our activities.

Additional restricted donations
$10

Please specify committee for allocation of additional donations.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing