River Phoenix Center For Peacebuilding's Silent Auction

Absolutely beautiful John Moran photograph size 41 inches by 41 inches donated by Sweetwater Picture Framing. It's a one-of-a-kind!
Value is $2,500.
Get your 3-Class Pack to Yoga Pod in Gainesville! Value $75.
Treat yourself!
Rockstella is about the love of stones and imaginative adornment. They are based in San Francisco. This beautiful necklace retails at $200.
Rockstella is about the love of stones and imaginative adornment. They are based in San Francisco. This beautiful necklace retails at $225.
Don't miss out on Humble Wood Fire's delicious pizza, salads, desserts and more! $50 Gift Card.
Timber Line's originally designed necklace! $60 value.
Enjoy One Free Month (15 Sessions) of Hydromassage at Gainesville Health & Fitness. $200 value.
Enjoy 3 Months of Membership at Gainesville Health & Fitness.
$180 value.
Win this $50 gift card to use at the AUK Market behind Curia on the Drag. They offer curated selections of Vintage, Handmade, Art + Apothecary!
Two tickets to the Acrosstown Repertory Theatre worth $50.
Dave & Buster's $50 gift card plus sunglasses, cup, ball and Airbuds worth $25. Total value around $80.
Robert Jenkins stained glass hummingbird suncatcher. Valued at $60.
$25 Gift Card to Artisans' Guild Gallery
Debra Lindberg Encaustic Mixed Media with Beeswax on wood. Valued at $65.
Rina Luban sterling silver necklace with rose quartz and aquamarine. Valued at $75.
Trude Spillane Sterling Silver with Larimar Earrings. Valued at $45.
Linda Pence water media painting called Epiphany 2. Valued at $65.
Linda Pence water media painting named Gators, Two. Valued at $69.
Vine Sourdough Bakery Gift Certificates for $50.
627 N Main St, Gainesville
$25 Garden Gate Nursey Gift Card.
Mildred's Big City Food $50 Gift Card.
Mahzu Sushi Restaurant at 5150 SW 34th Street, Gainesville. $100 Gift Cards.
Beautiful photograph by Ann Ramsden. Valued at $65.
Richard Wagner red cedar wood table. Valued at $200
Beautifully designed sterling silver dangle earrings by Karen Israel. Valued at $35.
Dorn's Liquors & Wine Warehouse donated this gorgeous gift basket. It contains: a bottle of Honoro Vera Monastrell organic wine, chocolate, nuts, jam, and chips. The perfect gift for yourself or someone on your holiday list!
1 1/2 hours of home window cleaning from Harris Max Window Cleaning! Enjoy squeaky clean windows. Let the sun shine in! Value $125.
Satchel's Pizza $50 Gift Certificate!
Publix Supermarket $50 Gift Certificate!
One Hour Massage with Salina Briseno. Valued at $125.
Serpentine Plant Store $15 Gift Certificate.
Morning Meadow Preschool Children's Gift Basket with cards, candle, tool set, colored pencils, magic wand, book, fairy doll, oil crayons, whistling bird, necklace, boo boo pillow, sea shells, toys. Valued at $130.
Palace Skate by Rob Harris: Spitfire Formula Four Conical Full Fly Wheels 52MM, bolts, Jahmir Pro Board, Frogger Packable Bag, Navy Hat, Winter Sticker Pack, Frogger Nalgene Water Bottle. Trucks & Bearings from Freeride Surf & Skate Shop. Retails at $340
Jaxson Dart NY Giant Football quarterback signature football. Valued at $285.
Two hour personalized Thai Massage at Muscle & Flow Thai Bodywork Studio with Matt Adkins. Valued at $200!
Framed signed Peace Dove by Shepard Fairey! A striking collage-style print featuring Fairey’s iconic peace dove, symbolizing hope, resilience, and global unity. Valued at $400.
Framed Signed Shepard Fairey Earth's Future is Our Future screen print. Valued at $425.
Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Incarnation: Woman with Red Rose valued at $450.
Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Meditation Woman print. A celebration of various forms of meditation, but also a reminder that the positive effects of meditation are constantly undermined and threatened by aspects of our culture and politics.
Valued at $400.
Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Peace/Victory Hand (“Raise the Level”) print.
Valued at $425
Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Rise Above Bird. The “rise above” is a call to take the high road with a nod to one of his favorite Black Flag songs. Peace is radical punk! Valued at $100.
