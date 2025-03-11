River Phoenix Center For Peacebuilding's Silent Auction

Item #1 John Moran photograph item
Item #1 John Moran photograph
$1,000

Starting bid

Absolutely beautiful John Moran photograph size 41 inches by 41 inches donated by Sweetwater Picture Framing. It's a one-of-a-kind!

Value is $2,500.

Item #2 Yoga Pod 3-Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

Get your 3-Class Pack to Yoga Pod in Gainesville! Value $75.

Treat yourself!

Item #3 Rockstella Jewels necklace
$100

Starting bid

Rockstella is about the love of stones and imaginative adornment. They are based in San Francisco. This beautiful necklace retails at $200.

Item #4 Rockstella Jewels necklace
$100

Starting bid

Rockstella is about the love of stones and imaginative adornment. They are based in San Francisco. This beautiful necklace retails at $225.

Item #5 Humble Wood Fire Pizzeria Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Don't miss out on Humble Wood Fire's delicious pizza, salads, desserts and more! $50 Gift Card.

Item #6 Timber Line necklace!
$40

Starting bid

Timber Line's originally designed necklace! $60 value.

Item #7 Gainesville Health & Fitness One Month Hydromassage
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy One Free Month (15 Sessions) of Hydromassage at Gainesville Health & Fitness. $200 value.

Item #8 Gainesville Health & Fitness 3 Month Membership
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 Months of Membership at Gainesville Health & Fitness.

$180 value.

Item #9 The AUK Market $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Win this $50 gift card to use at the AUK Market behind Curia on the Drag. They offer curated selections of Vintage, Handmade, Art + Apothecary!

Item #10 Two tickets to Acrosstown Repertory Theatre
$35

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Acrosstown Repertory Theatre worth $50.

Item #11 Dave & Buster's $50 Gift Card, Airbuds & more
$40

Starting bid

Dave & Buster's $50 gift card plus sunglasses, cup, ball and Airbuds worth $25. Total value around $80.

Item #12 Stained Glass Suncatcher
$30

Starting bid

Robert Jenkins stained glass hummingbird suncatcher. Valued at $60.

Item #13 Artisans' Guild Gallery Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Artisans' Guild Gallery

Item #14 Debra Lindberg Encaustic Beeswax Art
$40

Starting bid

Debra Lindberg Encaustic Mixed Media with Beeswax on wood. Valued at $65.

Item #15 Rose Quartz, Aquamarine, Sterling Silver Necklace
$40

Starting bid

Rina Luban sterling silver necklace with rose quartz and aquamarine. Valued at $75.

Item #16 Sterling Silver with Larimar Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Trude Spillane Sterling Silver with Larimar Earrings. Valued at $45.

Item #17 Epiphany 2 water media painting by Linda Pence
$40

Starting bid

Linda Pence water media painting called Epiphany 2. Valued at $65.

Item #18 Gators, Two water media painting by Linda Pence
$45

Starting bid

Linda Pence water media painting named Gators, Two. Valued at $69.

Item #19 Vine Sourdough Bakery $50 Gift certificates
$35

Starting bid

Vine Sourdough Bakery Gift Certificates for $50.

627 N Main St, Gainesville

Item #20 Garden Gate Nursery $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Garden Gate Nursey Gift Card.

Item #21 Mildred's Big City Food $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Mildred's Big City Food $50 Gift Card.

Item #22 Mahzu Sushi $100 Gift Cards (1 of 2)
$60

Starting bid

Mahzu Sushi Restaurant at 5150 SW 34th Street, Gainesville. $100 Gift Cards.

Item #23 Mahzu Sushi $100 Gift Cards (2 of 2)
$60

Starting bid

Mahzu Sushi Restaurant at 5150 SW 34th Street, Gainesville. $100 Gift Cards.

Item #24 Ann Ramsden Photograph
$45

Starting bid

Beautiful photograph by Ann Ramsden. Valued at $65.

Item #25 Red Cedar Wood Table
$130

Starting bid

Richard Wagner red cedar wood table. Valued at $200

Item #26 Sterling Silver Earrings by Karen Israel
$25

Starting bid

Beautifully designed sterling silver dangle earrings by Karen Israel. Valued at $35.

Item #27 Dorn's Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Dorn's Liquors & Wine Warehouse donated this gorgeous gift basket. It contains: a bottle of Honoro Vera Monastrell organic wine, chocolate, nuts, jam, and chips. The perfect gift for yourself or someone on your holiday list!

Item #28 Harris Max Window Cleaning
$100

Starting bid

1 1/2 hours of home window cleaning from Harris Max Window Cleaning! Enjoy squeaky clean windows. Let the sun shine in! Value $125.

Item #29 Satchel's Pizza $50
$35

Starting bid

Satchel's Pizza $50 Gift Certificate!

Item #30 Publix Supermarket $50
$35

Starting bid

Publix Supermarket $50 Gift Certificate!

Item #31 One Hour Massage
$60

Starting bid

One Hour Massage with Salina Briseno. Valued at $125.

Item #32 Serpentine Plant Store
$10

Starting bid

Serpentine Plant Store $15 Gift Certificate.

Item #33 Children's Toy Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Morning Meadow Preschool Children's Gift Basket with cards, candle, tool set, colored pencils, magic wand, book, fairy doll, oil crayons, whistling bird, necklace, boo boo pillow, sea shells, toys. Valued at $130.

Item #34 Palace Skateboard with cool gifts
$200

Starting bid

Palace Skate by Rob Harris: Spitfire Formula Four Conical Full Fly Wheels 52MM, bolts, Jahmir Pro Board, Frogger Packable Bag, Navy Hat, Winter Sticker Pack, Frogger Nalgene Water Bottle. Trucks & Bearings from Freeride Surf & Skate Shop. Retails at $340

Item #35 NY Giants Signed Football Jaxson Dart
$100

Starting bid

Jaxson Dart NY Giant Football quarterback signature football. Valued at $285.

Item #36 Two Hour Thai Massage (1 of 3)
$100

Starting bid

Two hour personalized Thai Massage at Muscle & Flow Thai Bodywork Studio with Matt Adkins. Valued at $200!

Item #37 Two Hour Thai Massage (2 of 3)
$100

Starting bid

Two hour personalized Thai Massage at Muscle & Flow Thai Bodywork Studio with Matt Adkins. Valued at $200!

Item #38 Two Hour Thai Massage (3 of 3)
$100

Starting bid

Two hour personalized Thai Massage at Muscle & Flow Thai Bodywork Studio with Matt Adkins. Valued at $200!

Item #39 Peace Dove Signed print by Shepard Fairey
$200

Starting bid

Framed signed Peace Dove by Shepard Fairey! A striking collage-style print featuring Fairey’s iconic peace dove, symbolizing hope, resilience, and global unity. Valued at $400.

Item #40 Signed Shepard Fairey: Earth’s Future is Our Future
$225

Starting bid

Framed Signed Shepard Fairey Earth's Future is Our Future screen print. Valued at $425.

Item #41 Signed Shepard Fairey: Incarnation Woman with Rose
$250

Starting bid

Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Incarnation: Woman with Red Rose valued at $450.

Item #42 Signed Shepard Fairey: Meditation Woman
$200

Starting bid

Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Meditation Woman print. A celebration of various forms of meditation, but also a reminder that the positive effects of meditation are constantly undermined and threatened by aspects of our culture and politics.


Valued at $400.

Item #43 Signed Shepard Fairey: Peace/Victory Hand
$225

Starting bid

Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Peace/Victory Hand (“Raise the Level”) print.


Valued at $425

Item #44 Signed Shepard Fairey: Rise Above Bird
$65

Starting bid

Framed Signed Shepard Fairey: Rise Above Bird. The “rise above” is a call to take the high road with a nod to one of his favorite Black Flag songs. Peace is radical punk! Valued at $100.

