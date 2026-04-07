River Raisin Trade Depot Gift Shop

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Soft and comfy hooded sweatshirt. Available in adult sizes: in olive green color. Sled cannon imprint with text
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park, Monroe, Michigan"
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Size 2XL
Soft and comfy hooded sweatshirt. Available in adult sizes: in olive green color. Sled cannon imprint with text
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park, Monroe, Michigan"
*Pumpkin not included ;)
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Cannon T-Shirt, Adult Sizes
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park Monroe, Michigan"
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Canoe T-Shirt, Adult Sizes
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park Monroe, Michigan"
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Rubber Magnet
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park" with canon sled.
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Collectible Magnet
Metal
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park"
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Collectible Hiking Medallion
Adhesive Backed Medallion works with wood & metal hiking sticks.
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park"
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The 2025 River Raisin National Park Foundation Collectible Ornament.
Wood
"River Raisin Education Center"
River Raisin National Battlefield Park Monroe, Michigan"
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Embroidered Patch
Sew on to your favorite shirt or jacket.
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park War of 1812"
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See Saw Badge River Raisin Button Pin to mark life's adventures!
Metal Button with pin back.
"I experienced history at River Raisin National Battlefield Park"
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Collectible Wood Lapel Pin
Wood with single pin and backer.
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park"
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Sticker or Decal
"RRNBP"
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park Monroe, Michigan"
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Burgundy Tumbler with lid 16 oz. fits in your car cup holder.
Plastic
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park Monroe, Michigan"
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Die Cast Metal Jeep Wrangler Miniature Car
Limited Edition 2012, 8 years and up 1:64 scale
"River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation" and logo
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Legends of the River Raisin by author Charles Slat
c 2015 Willow Trail Publishing, Children's fiction
Legends of the River Raisin blends historical fact, tribal legends and folklore and modern-day fiction.Chief Bill's tales are fascinating and sometimes a bit too scary.
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