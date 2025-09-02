Riverdale Baseball Boosters Inc's Shop

Offered by
AWRE subscription for upcoming season
There will be 4 players to a room and they are staying 2 nights - so the total for each player is $95
CORE LIFE PROTEIN DRINKS - PLAYERS WILL RECEIVE 2-3 PER WEEK FOR THE SPRING
REQUIRED: Molded and Metal (picture does not show actual cleats)
All players must purchase cleats each year.
REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have a belt or need a new one
REQUIRED FOR VARSITY PLAYERS Only purchase if you do not have this belt from Riverdale or need a new one
REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have this pair of socks from Riverdale or need a new pair
REQUIRED FOR VARSITY: Only purchase if you do not have this pair of socks from Riverdale or need a new pair
REQUIRED: EVERYONE MUST PURCHASE A NEW CAMO HAT
REQUIRED: Only purchase if you need and have not purchased yet
REQUIRED: Only purchase if you need and have not purchased yet
ONLY VARSITY IF ORDERED THROUGH COACH MESSER
REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have one from Riverdale yet
Only Purchase if your player needs one
This is a season pass to be used at Riverdale Baseball - this will get you and up to 5 other members of your family into games at Riverdale.
Individual Season Pass to get you into games at Riverdale
Each Reserved Seat is $25 for JV - these are located behind home plate
Each Reserved Seat is $50 for JV - these are located behind home plate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!