Offered by

Riverdale Baseball Boosters Inc

Riverdale Baseball Boosters Inc's Shop

AWRE item
AWRE
$25

AWRE subscription for upcoming season

VARSITY PLAYER HOTEL
$95

There will be 4 players to a room and they are staying 2 nights - so the total for each player is $95

PROTEIN - SPRING
$100

CORE LIFE PROTEIN DRINKS - PLAYERS WILL RECEIVE 2-3 PER WEEK FOR THE SPRING

Cleats item
Cleats
$160

REQUIRED: Molded and Metal (picture does not show actual cleats)

All players must purchase cleats each year.

CARDINAL BELT item
CARDINAL BELT
$10

REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have a belt or need a new one

WHITE BELT - VARSITY ONLY
$10

REQUIRED FOR VARSITY PLAYERS Only purchase if you do not have this belt from Riverdale or need a new one

CARDINAL SOCKS item
CARDINAL SOCKS
$10

REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have this pair of socks from Riverdale or need a new pair

STRIPED SOCKS - VARSITY ONLY
$10

REQUIRED FOR VARSITY: Only purchase if you do not have this pair of socks from Riverdale or need a new pair

CAMO HAT
$32

REQUIRED: EVERYONE MUST PURCHASE A NEW CAMO HAT

ARROW HAT
$26

REQUIRED: Only purchase if you need and have not purchased yet

"R" HAT
$26

REQUIRED: Only purchase if you need and have not purchased yet

Cold Gear Top
$45

ONLY VARSITY IF ORDERED THROUGH COACH MESSER

HELMET
$60

REQUIRED: Only purchase if you do not have one from Riverdale yet

Guard for Helmet
$25

Only Purchase if your player needs one

Family Season Pass (up to 6 people)
$160

This is a season pass to be used at Riverdale Baseball - this will get you and up to 5 other members of your family into games at Riverdale.

Individual Season Pass
$75

Individual Season Pass to get you into games at Riverdale

JV Reserved Seats
$25

Each Reserved Seat is $25 for JV - these are located behind home plate

Varsity Reserved Seat
$50

Each Reserved Seat is $50 for JV - these are located behind home plate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!