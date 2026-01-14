Foley Family Revitalization Of Irish Enrichment -n- Dance Society

Foley Family Revitalization Of Irish Enrichment -n- Dance Society

Riverdance at Wolf Trap with Foley FRIENDS

1551 Trap Rd

Vienna, VA 22182, USA

Prime Orchestra
$85

The Front Orchestra is home to the closest seats to the stage. This section features roughly twenty rows of lettered seating with Row A closest to the stage.


All rows of the orchestra are covered and on some tickets, rows A-K may be named Prime Orchestra.

Rear Orchestra
$58

The Rear Orchestra is a fully covered seating area.


Rows at the top of this area (close to Row SS in the center and QQ on the side) are close to the main walkway with quick access to restrooms and concessions.

