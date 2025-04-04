RiverJam Romp WEEKEND Registration Payment

Your payment covers the full cost of the weekend for one participant, including six meals, six workshops, two concerts, two dances, and more.
WEEKEND budget price
$295
If you need a budget option, here it is! We hope this will make the weekend accessible for you.
If this amount is still out of reach, let us know on your registration form, if you haven't already. Hold off payment for now and we'll be in touch soon.
WEEKEND generous supporter
$500
Your generosity will help us stretch our funding to cover costs for all who need financial aid to attend the Romp. Thank you!
WEEKEND sustaining supporter
$1,000
Your generosity helps us ensure that we can say "Yes!" to all who want to attend the Romp and supports us in providing full and fair compensation to our guest staff.
