RiverLife Youth Camp Uganda Online Silent Auction

Jennifer Stein Art: "Fall into Me" Original Acrylic Painting
$625
This 30" x 30" original acrylic on canvas was generously donated by the incredibly talented artist Jenny Stein.
"Fall into Me"
30" x 30" x 1.5"
Sophie's Garden Series
Medium: Acrylic
Sides are painted in neutral, light greige.
"Warm hued flora drift over an endless sky, creating a feeling of abating calm. Here, you are falling into the arms of your creator."
Retails at $1250
"For Jennifer, art is an adventure, taking herself and the viewer on a pleasant visual journey that stirs thought and emotion. From mountain top experiences to utmost tragedies, unique series of works have been birthed, defined, and released. Self-taught, she develops her talent by exploring and doing, using a variety of mediums and tools, and relies heavily on spirit-led intuition. Concentrating mainly on impressionism and abstract works, her hopes are to leave a creatively expressed piece of art, revealing God's heart of creativity in each layer.
Her work has been in numerous galleries which have included solo exhibitions, graces homes in the US and abroad, and has been featured locally and in a NYC publication. Originally from New York, she now enjoys life with her husband in North Carolina. Check out her Instagram @jennifersteinart
Defined Coffee Gift Basket
$70
Generously donated by Kiefer and Chelsea Moskaluk, owners of Defined Coffee, this Coffee Lover's Gift Basket is valued at $140.
Included Items:
~$25 Gift Card for Defined Coffee
~El Tambo Whole Bean Coffee* from Columbia
~Kamwangi AB Whole Bean Coffee* from Kenya
~Tebe Melge Whole Bean Coffee* from Ethiopia
~Defined Ceramic Mug
~Defined Glass Tumbler
~Defined Reusable Cloth Tote Bag
~Mini Mug Succulent
~Coffee::Cream::Sugar Wooden bead and natural tassel decor
~Saylor Candle Company "Writer's Daydream" (musk, pear and spice) Candle in a Tin
~Kitchen Towels (X2)
~Trader Joe's Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (X2)
~Wood and Wire Basket with Raffia-Wrapped Handles
*If you need the coffee ground, just bring it in to Defined Coffee and they will be happy to do it for you!
Check out their instagram @defined.coffee.mooresville and @defined.coffee
Gourmet Chef's Basket
$125
For the chef in your life! A gorgeous and generous donation from Treasures in the Word Life Group, valued at approximately/at least $250
Included Items:
~Pioneer Woman Cooks - A Year Of Holidays (Beautiful 400 Page Full Color Cookbook)
~12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet
~Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
~Napa Valley Parmesan Garlic And Herb Dipping Oil
~Contegusto Italian Authentic Premium Basil Olive Oil
~Bottle Of Meiomi Pinot Noir
~Kitchen Towels (2)
~Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
~Garlic & Onion, Pepper & Sea Salt Seasoning
~Lancaster Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
~Lancaster Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad Dressing
~Floral (Paper) Napkins
~Refillable Spice Jars (2-Pack)
~Cooking Tongs X2
~Mini Tongs
~Wooden Spoon
~Kitchen Shears (2-Pack)
~Kitchen Knives (3-Pack)
~Coowolf Ulu Knife
~Oven Mitts
~Meat Thermometer
~Pampered Chef Tortilla Warmer
~Gorgeous Basket
Sweet Chef's Basket ** new item added!
$60
Sweet Chef's Basket + Charcuterie/Cutting Board (pic 2): Delight your taste buds & unleash your inner baker with this thoughtfully curated selection, generously donated by RiverLife's "Treasures in the Word" Life Group, valued at approximately/at least $125.
Items Included:
~Stainless Steel Rolling Pin With Beachwood Handles
~Large Gourmet Chocolate Bars X2
~Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Premium Baking Chocolate Chips
~Black Locust Brand Whole Hive Raw Honey
~Roasted Almond And Cashew Snacks X2
~Mugs: 16 oz, Microwave And Dishwasher Safe (Set Of Two)
~Peppermint Twist Hot Chocolate Mix (Makes 27 Servings)
~Apron
~Silicone Spatulas X2
~Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
~Utility Knifes(Set of Two)
~Large Wooden Spoon
~Large Cutting Board (shown in pic 2)
~Gorgeous Basket
Pampering/Spa Day Gift basket
$80
Relax and unwind with this luxurious spa-themed basket (or gift to a loved one)! Generously donated by Seeking His Presence Life Group, valued at approximately/at least $175.
Included Items:
~$50 Visa Gift Card
~Spa Luxetique Lavender Bubble Bath
~Spa Luxetique Lavender Bath Salt
~Spa Luxetique Lavender Bath Bombs
~Healthsmart Moisturizing Lavender Chamomile Hand Soap
~Caviar Leave In Conditioning Spray By Alterna
~Caviar Infinite Color Hold Top Coat Shine Spray By Alterna
~Forest Fir Double-Wick Scented Candle
~Iced Ruby Apple Shea Butter And Coconut Oil Body Cream
~Clinical Works Eucalyptus Mint Foot Scrub
~Brooklyn Fragrance Co Pink Champagne Reed Diffuser
~Lacura Botanicals Vanilla Lavender Body Lotion
~Pure Passion Lavender Essence Body Lotion
~Redken Pillow Proof Blow Dry Express Primer Base
~Lavender And Chamomile Essential Oil Shower Steamers
~Green Tea Essence Face Mask
~Compact Travel Mirror
~Sand And Fog Eucalyptus Mint Hand Soap
~Body Scrub
~Candle in a Tin
~Pure Collection 100% Cotton Bath Sheet
~Face Cloth
~Loofah
~Eye Makeup Remover Cloth
~Large Red Wicker Basket
Ghanaian Gift Basket
$75
Experience the vibrant culture of Ghana with this unique basket, generously donated by Dr. Sammy & Crystal Inkumsah, valued at approximately $250.
Items Include:
~Beaded Handle Tote
~Kente Cloth Clutch Bag
~One Size Fits All Wrap-Around Skirt
~Collapsible Native Print Handheld Fan
~3 Piece Costume Jewelry Set
~3 Piece Beaded Jewelry Set
~Men's Embroidered Shirt
~Large Wicker Basket with Handles
Forsyth Farm's Homemade Goat Cheese Trio
$30
Chèvre, (French for 'goat') is a soft, spreadable cheese made from goat's milk. Discover the mild, buttery flavor and rich, creamy textures of my homemade chèvre made from the fresh milk of my own goats!
My homemade trio showcases this delicious cheese in three distinct flavors (6 ounces of each flavor, 18 ounces total):
~~Classic Chèvre: Plain - Pure and simple, showcasing the rich textures and subtle sweetness, perfect for crackers, stuffed, baked medjool dates, or on spinach salad.
~~Savory Chèvre: “Everything But The Bagel” Blend - Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt Flakes, Dried Minced Garlic, Dried Minced Onion, Black Sesame Seeds & Poppy Seeds. This popular Trader Joe’s seasoning blended with the subtle zip of my goat's milk is perfect spread on a toasted bagel or French baguette, or baked into stuffed chicken breast.
~~Sweet Chèvre: Honey & Cinnamon - Sweet honey and warm cinnamon balance the brightness of goat's milk, creating a sumptuous treat ideal for dipping apples into, spreading on graham crackers, or enjoyed on toast with apricot jam.
Homemade in small batches where love and care go into every delicious detail. My fresh goat milk is double filtered and pasteurized, then cultures are sprinkled in and gently hand stirred and set for 12 hours. Next, the curds are strained from the whey in unbleached cotton cheesecloth for a minimum of 8 hours. For the flavored chèvre: herbs, spices and other flavors are then hand-stirred to blend, ensuring the mild but delicious flavor of the goat milk shines through. (Serving dish is included).
Forsyth Farm Goat Cheese (additional opportunity to bid!)
$30
(Additional Opportunity to Bid!)
Chèvre, (French for 'goat') is a soft, spreadable cheese made from goat's milk. Discover the mild, buttery flavor and rich, creamy textures of my homemade chèvre made from the fresh milk of my own goats!
My homemade trio showcases this delicious cheese in three distinct flavors (6 ounces of each flavor, 18 ounces total):
~~Classic Chèvre: Plain - Pure and simple, showcasing the rich textures and subtle sweetness, perfect for crackers, stuffed, baked medjool dates, or on spinach salad.
~~Savory Chèvre: “Tarragon & Thyme” Blend - providing earthy and tangy nuances, perfect to spread on a toasted bagel or or dollop onto homemade pizza!
~~Sweet Chèvre: Honey & Cinnamon - Sweet honey and warm cinnamon balance the brightness of goat's milk, creating a sumptuous treat ideal for dipping apples into, spreading on graham crackers, or enjoyed on toast with apricot jam.
Homemade in small batches where love and care go into every delicious detail. My fresh goat milk is double filtered and pasteurized, then cultures are sprinkled in and gently hand stirred and set for 12 hours. Next, the curds are strained from the whey in unbleached cotton cheesecloth for a minimum of 8 hours. For the flavored chèvre: herbs, spices and other flavors are then hand-stirred to blend, ensuring the mild but delicious flavor of the goat milk shines through. (Serving dish is included).
Ladies Velvet Winter Weather Set (Burgundy)
$35
This hand-crochet set was donated by Kristen Tiessen owner and curator at Honey Fiber Co. "I create and sell handmade wearables and home decor with a mission to bring hope and help my neighbors in need, by giving proceeds and volunteer time to local charitable organizations supporting the causes that matter most to me." Includes an ear warmer/headband and an infinity scarf set (in burgundy). Retails at $65. Check out her Instagram @honeyfiberco
Ladies Velvet Winter Weather Set (Blue)
$35
This hand-crochet set was donated by Kristen Tiessen owner and curator at Honey Fiber Co. "I create and sell handmade wearables and home decor with a mission to bring hope and help my neighbors in need, by giving proceeds and volunteer time to local charitable organizations supporting the causes that matter most to me." Includes an ear warmer/headband and infinity scarf set (in blue). Retails at $65. Check out her Instagram @honeyfiberco
"Primitive Rustic" Hand-Carved Art "Light of the World"
$25
This beautifully hand-carved black walnut piece was generously donated by Bob Haire. It measures 11 7/8" x 12 3/4" x 1" and has hanging hardware on the back (easel not included). Retail Value $50
"Primitive Rustic" Hand-Carved Art "Psalmist"
$25
This beautifully hand-carved black walnut piece was generously donated by Bob Haire. It measures 11 7/8" x 16.5" x 1" and has hanging hardware on the back (easel not included). Retail Value $50
Macramé Flower Wall Hanging
$80
Natural cotton, hand-knotted wall art inspired by nature, generously donated by Kristy Meade, retail value: $165
Fund-A-Need: Basketball(s)
$30
Buy one or more basketballs for camp! The youth usually play soccer, but this camp has no soccer pitch, only basketball and netball courts. We will need at least 4 of each basketballs and netballs!
(2 Netballs purchased, see next listing to donate more)
$30
Someone has already purchased 2 netballs using this listing. If you'd like to donate more, please see next listing. $30 each. The youth usually play soccer, but this camp has no soccer pitch, only basketball and netball courts. We will need at least 4 of each basketballs and netballs!
What is Netball? "Netball is popular with the girls and is similar to basketball but it differs in many ways, principally in the absence of the backboards from the hoop or goal ring and the prohibition of dribbling, bouncing, and running while in possession of the ball. Physical player contact is more controlled than in basketball."
Fund-A-Need: Netball(s)
$30
(Additional opportunity to bid, at least two more Netballs are needed): Buy one or more netballs for camp! $30 each. The youth usually play soccer, but this camp has no soccer pitch, only basketball and netball courts. We will need at least 4 of each basketballs and netballs!
What is Netball? "Netball is popular with the girls and is similar to basketball but it differs in many ways, principally in the absence of the backboards from the hoop or goal ring and the prohibition of dribbling, bouncing, and running while in possession of the ball. Physical player contact is more controlled than in basketball."
Fund-a-Need: Dodgeball/Playground Balls
$15
These dodgeball playground balls are $15 for a 4-pack including a pump. They are versatile for use at camp (and afterwards). We need at least 12 dodgeballs (3@ 4-packs)
Fund-A-Need: Marshmallows
$5
Buy one or more bags of marshmallows for campers to roast at camp! It's a special treat for them and one of their favorite things! We will bring as many bags as we have room for in our luggage. We will have between 100-200 people at camp so we need a lot of marshmallows!
Fund-A-Need: Wash Buckets & Scoops
$10
Ugandans often bathe by way of the "Bucket Bath" using a wash basin and a scoop to pour (cold) water over their body and hair to wash and rinse. At camp we will need many extra buckets and scoops for all the campers to bathe.
Bibles Listing #1 (10 Bibles Purchased, see Listing #4)
$5
Someone has already purchased 10 bibles using this listing. If you'd like to donate more, please see next listing. We will buy bibles when we get to Uganda (as many as we can with our budget). Many people do not have their own printed bible and rely on digital apps (if they have a phone) or share bibles.
Bibles Listing #2 (5 Bibles Purchased, see Listing #4)
$5
Someone has already purchased 5 bibles using this listing. If you'd like to donate more, please see next listing. We will buy bibles when we get to Uganda (as many as we can with our budget). Many people do not have their own printed bible and rely on digital apps (if they have a phone) or share bibles.
Bibles Listing #3 (10 Bibles Purchased, see Listing #4)
$5
Someone has already purchased 10 bibles using this listing. If you'd like to donate more, please see next listing. We will buy bibles when we get to Uganda (as many as we can with our budget). Many people do not have their own printed bible and rely on digital apps (if they have a phone) or share bibles.
Bibles Listing #4, Fund-A-Need: Bibles (bid here)
$5
(Additional opportunity to bid) $5/bible...At least 75 more bibles are needed. Due to weight and luggage space, we will buy bibles when we get to Uganda (as many as we can with our budget). Many people do not have their own printed bible and rely on digital apps (if they have a phone) or share bibles.
(Additional opportunity to bid) $5/bible...At least 75 more bibles are needed. Due to weight and luggage space, we will buy bibles when we get to Uganda (as many as we can with our budget). Many people do not have their own printed bible and rely on digital apps (if they have a phone) or share bibles.