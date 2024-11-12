RiverLife Youth Camp Uganda Online Silent Auction

Chèvre, (French for 'goat') is a soft, spreadable cheese made from goat's milk. Discover the mild, buttery flavor and rich, creamy textures of my homemade chèvre made from the fresh milk of my own goats! My homemade trio showcases this delicious cheese in three distinct flavors (6 ounces of each flavor, 18 ounces total): ~~Classic Chèvre: Plain - Pure and simple, showcasing the rich textures and subtle sweetness, perfect for crackers, stuffed, baked medjool dates, or on spinach salad. ~~Savory Chèvre: “Everything But The Bagel” Blend - Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt Flakes, Dried Minced Garlic, Dried Minced Onion, Black Sesame Seeds & Poppy Seeds. This popular Trader Joe’s seasoning blended with the subtle zip of my goat's milk is perfect spread on a toasted bagel or French baguette, or baked into stuffed chicken breast. ~~Sweet Chèvre: Honey & Cinnamon - Sweet honey and warm cinnamon balance the brightness of goat's milk, creating a sumptuous treat ideal for dipping apples into, spreading on graham crackers, or enjoyed on toast with apricot jam. Homemade in small batches where love and care go into every delicious detail. My fresh goat milk is double filtered and pasteurized, then cultures are sprinkled in and gently hand stirred and set for 12 hours. Next, the curds are strained from the whey in unbleached cotton cheesecloth for a minimum of 8 hours. For the flavored chèvre: herbs, spices and other flavors are then hand-stirred to blend, ensuring the mild but delicious flavor of the goat milk shines through. (Serving dish is included).

