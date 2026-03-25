Riverside Arts Council Mayor's Ball for the Arts - Limited Post-Event Release

Hand Painted Pink Floyd Record with Record Player.

Artist: Raymond Fernandez. Raymond Fernandez is an abstract, contemporary, and visionary artist whose work is a spiritual journey driven by the need to create.

Born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Raymond has done art shows and commissioned work throughout Southern California and Mexico.

“My style varies but my heart is steady in my hope to convey a vision of love, beauty, joy and mystery. I do what I do as a form of healing expression of Love that I hope translates to others.”