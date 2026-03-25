Riverside Arts Council Mayor's Ball for the Arts - Limited Post-Event Release

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Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Hand Painted Rolling Stones Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted George Harrison Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Nirvana Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Ringo Starr Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Pink Floyd Record with Record Player.
Artist: Raymond Fernandez. Raymond Fernandez is an abstract, contemporary, and visionary artist whose work is a spiritual journey driven by the need to create.
Born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Raymond has done art shows and commissioned work throughout Southern California and Mexico.
“My style varies but my heart is steady in my hope to convey a vision of love, beauty, joy and mystery. I do what I do as a form of healing expression of Love that I hope translates to others.”
Hand Painted Paul McCartney Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Stevie Wonder Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record Player.
Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Includes:
-Gift Card for Dinner for 2 at the Mission Inn Restaurant at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
-Overnight stay at a Hyatt hotel (parking included)
-a Bottle of Wine with Two Stemless Wine Glasses
Donated by: Mission Inn and the Hyatt Place
Value: $500
Artist: Michael Elderman
Medium: Digital Color Photograph Print
Value: $350
Unframed
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Artist: Katrin Wiese
Medium: Color Laser Print
Value: $80
Framed
Artist: Debra Wachsman
Medium: Photography
Value: $150
Framed
Artist: Carla Bender
Medium: Photography
Value: $500
Framed Print
Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)
Medium: Cyanotype
Value: $275
Framed Print
Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)
Medium: Photography
Value: $200
Framed Print
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Artist: Tim Lynch
Medium: Acrylic
Value: $150
Framed
Artist: Miguel Vazquez
Medium: Photography
Value: $200
Framed
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Artist: Carla Bender
Medium: Photography
Value: $500
Framed
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Artist: Barbara Simpson-Lara
Medium: Mixed Media Collage
Value: $175
Framed
Artist: Carlos Puma
Medium: Photography
Value: $100
Unframed Print
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor
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