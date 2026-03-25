Riverside Arts Council

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Riverside Arts Council

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Riverside Arts Council Mayor's Ball for the Arts - Limited Post-Event Release

Gold Painted Record item
Gold Painted Record
$10

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor


Rolling Stones Centerpiece item
Rolling Stones Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Rolling Stones Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

George Harrison Centerpiece item
George Harrison Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted George Harrison Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

John Lennon Centerpiece item
John Lennon Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Nirvana Centerpiece item
Nirvana Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Nirvana Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Ringo Starr Centerpiece item
Ringo Starr Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Ringo Starr Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Pink Floyd Centerpiece item
Pink Floyd Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Pink Floyd Record with Record Player.

Artist: Raymond Fernandez. Raymond Fernandez is an abstract, contemporary, and visionary artist whose work is a spiritual journey driven by the need to create. 
Born and raised in Santa Monica, California. Raymond has done art shows and commissioned work throughout Southern California and Mexico. 
“My style varies but my heart is steady in my hope to convey a vision of love, beauty, joy and mystery. I do what I do as a form of healing expression of Love that I hope translates to others.”

Paul McCartney Centerpiece item
Paul McCartney Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Paul McCartney Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Stevie Wonder Centerpiece item
Stevie Wonder Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Stevie Wonder Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Stevie Nicks Centerpiece item
Stevie Nicks Centerpiece
$100

Hand Painted Stevie Nicks Record with Record Player.

Artist: Perry Picasshoe. Perry Neveah Picasshoe (She/He/They) is a first-generation Mexican-American artist and designer based in Southern California, with an art degree from UCLA. They fundamentally believe that art should be something you live in. Perry’s work often explores their Queer Latinx identity and experiences with bipolar disorder.

Fleetwood Mac Poster item
Fleetwood Mac Poster
$10

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Jimi Hendrix Poster item
Jimi Hendrix Poster
$10

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Downtown Riverside Date Night Package item
Downtown Riverside Date Night Package
$250

Includes:

-Gift Card for Dinner for 2 at the Mission Inn Restaurant at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

-Overnight stay at a Hyatt hotel (parking included)

-a Bottle of Wine with Two Stemless Wine Glasses
Donated by: Mission Inn and the Hyatt Place
Value: $500

Route 395 Near June Lake item
Route 395 Near June Lake
$125

Artist: Michael Elderman

Medium: Digital Color Photograph Print

Value: $350

Unframed


The Rolling Stones Poster item
The Rolling Stones Poster
$10

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Darryl Goes to Japan item
Darryl Goes to Japan
$40

Artist: Katrin Wiese

Medium: Color Laser Print

Value: $80

Framed

Grand Piano Man item
Grand Piano Man
$75

Artist: Debra Wachsman

Medium: Photography

Value: $150

Framed

Canyon item
Canyon
$100

Artist: Carla Bender

Medium: Photography

Value: $500

Framed Print

Flowers item
Flowers
$100

Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)

Medium: Cyanotype

Value: $275

Framed Print

Toulouse item
Toulouse
$100

Artist: Bonni Gutierrez (blu)

Medium: Photography

Value: $200

Framed Print

The Cult Love item
The Cult Love
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Cruisin Dog item
Cruisin Dog
$75

Artist: Tim Lynch

Medium: Acrylic

Value: $150

Framed

Dudamel's Hall item
Dudamel's Hall
$75

Artist: Miguel Vazquez

Medium: Photography

Value: $200

Framed

Foreigner item
Foreigner
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Wild Horses item
Wild Horses
$100

Artist: Carla Bender

Medium: Photography

Value: $500

Framed

The Doors item
The Doors
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Sin Permiso item
Sin Permiso
$100

Artist: Barbara Simpson-Lara

Medium: Mixed Media Collage

Value: $175

Framed

Untitled item
Untitled
$25

Artist: Carlos Puma

Medium: Photography

Value: $100

Unframed Print

AC/DC item
AC/DC
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

STYX item
STYX
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Prince item
Prince
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Scorpions item
Scorpions
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Twisted Sister item
Twisted Sister
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

The Electric item
The Electric
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

The Cars item
The Cars
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Van Halen item
Van Halen
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

Rush item
Rush
$5

Mayor's Ball 2026 Decor

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