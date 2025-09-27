Riverside County Spartans Silent Auction- Wine Tasting for Expendable Scholarship 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Retail price $1,600!
Two nights in a Luxury Suite King at the iconic Venetian Hotel in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip! Plus, a $250 credit for Food and Beverage and 2 Tickets to see the Wizard of Oz at the Sphere.
Expires October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
At least 4 of the items below and the package has a retail value of at least $210. A minimum of 4 pieces. Men's size SM, M, L, XL, 2XL
SS T-shirt
Hoodies
Quarter Zip Pullovers
Long Sleeve Coaches Shirts
Polo Shirts
Starting bid
Basketball signed by Tom Izzo at the 2023 OC Scholarship Fundraiser. Photo provided of proof (see attached).
