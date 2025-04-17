Riverside Elementary Sponsor 2025-26

Sponsor Spotlight
$200

* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.

Bronze Sponsor
$400

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year

Silver Sponsor
$600

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year

Gold Sponsor
$800

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for the school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 1 sponsored event (Book Fair Family Night, Bingo, Trunk or Treat, or Summer Send Off)

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 2 sponsored events (Book Fair Family Night, Bingo, Trunk or Treat, or Summer Send Off)
* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.

