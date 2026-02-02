Riverside Elementary Sponsor 2026-27

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.
No expiration
* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year
No expiration
* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year
No expiration
* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for the school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 1 sponsored event (Book Fair Family Nights, Bingo or Trunk or Treat)
No expiration
* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 2 sponsored events (Book Fair Family Nights, Bingo or Trunk or Treat)
* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.
$
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