Riverside Elementary PTO

Offered by

Riverside Elementary PTO

About the memberships

Riverside Elementary Sponsor 2026-27

Sponsor Spotlight
$200

No expiration

* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.

Bronze Sponsor
$400

No expiration

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year

Silver Sponsor
$600

No expiration

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year

Gold Sponsor
$800

No expiration

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for the school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 1 sponsored event (Book Fair Family Nights, Bingo or Trunk or Treat)

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

* Business banner created and displayed outside for the school year (08/2026-05/2027)
* Company recognition in our school yearbook
* Company recognition on PTO Website and social media for school year
* Vendor Booth/Table space at 2 sponsored events (Book Fair Family Nights, Bingo or Trunk or Treat)
* Sponsor recognition on our brand-new digital marque for 4 weeks.

Add a donation for Riverside Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!