The Jewish Deaf Kitchen cookbook PRE-SALE (spiral bound book)

Pre-Sale! The Jewish Deaf Kitchen — Recipes, Culture, and Pride from Our Hands

$25.00

Be among the first to own The Jewish Deaf Kitchen!

This spiral-bound cookbook is more than a collection of recipes—it’s a celebration of food, family, and community. Featuring treasured Jewish dishes shared by friends, family, and our vibrant Deaf community, it brings together family favorites, simple weeknight meals, and festive holiday traditions passed down through generations. Every page is filled with warmth, connection, and pride from our hands to yours.