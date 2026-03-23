Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.
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Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Riverton Charitable Fund Gala Live Auction April 25, 2026

Pick-up location

2251 Riverton Pointe Blvd, Hardeeville, SC 29927, USA

Hilton Head Island Private Pontoon Cruise $600 Value
$950

Starting bid

Hilton Head Island Private Pontoon Cruise $600 Value

Ultimate Pickleball Power Package $600 Value
$400

Starting bid

Ultimate Pickleball Power Package $600 Value

Riverton Pointe Entertainer's Gift Basket - M & T $400 Value
$400

Starting bid

Riverton Pointe Entertainer's Gift Basket - M & T Craft Design

A Evening of Bourbon for Four Guests $400
$550

Starting bid

A Evening of Bourbon for Four Guests - Warren Miller $400 Value

Mangia e Mahjong! Italian Dinner & Mahjong for Eight $950+
$500

Starting bid

Mangia e Mahjong! Italian Dinner & Mahjong for Eight

Cookie of the Month - Jules O'Mahony $350 Value
$550

Starting bid

Cookie of the Month - Jules O'Mahony

Napier's Hilton Hideaway $1,600
$1,100

Starting bid

Napier's Hilton Hideaway - $1,600 value

Around The World Wine Tour ta ca Ron $600 Value
$800

Starting bid

Around The World Wine Tour ta ca ron $600 value

Smoky Mountain Escape - Bent Creek Golf Village $1,600 Value
$1,800

Starting bid

Smoky Mountain Escape - Bent Creek Golf Village $1,600 Value for the week of October 17 - 24, 2026

Savannah Weekend Getaway $1,300 Value
$2,000

Starting bid

Savannah Weekend Getaway $1,300 value

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