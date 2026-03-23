Riverton Charitable Fund Gala Live Auction April 25, 2026

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Starting bid
Hilton Head Island Private Pontoon Cruise $600 Value
Starting bid
Ultimate Pickleball Power Package $600 Value
Starting bid
Riverton Pointe Entertainer's Gift Basket - M & T Craft Design
Starting bid
A Evening of Bourbon for Four Guests - Warren Miller $400 Value
Starting bid
Mangia e Mahjong! Italian Dinner & Mahjong for Eight
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Cookie of the Month - Jules O'Mahony
Starting bid
Napier's Hilton Hideaway - $1,600 value
Starting bid
Around The World Wine Tour ta ca ron $600 value
Starting bid
Smoky Mountain Escape - Bent Creek Golf Village $1,600 Value for the week of October 17 - 24, 2026
Starting bid
Savannah Weekend Getaway $1,300 value
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