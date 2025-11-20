Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.
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Hosted by

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Riverton Charitable Fund Gala Silent Auction April 25, 2026 TESTING

Pick-up location

2251 Riverton Pointe Blvd, Hardeeville, SC 29927, USA

Wexford Golf Club Gift Certificate - Round of Golf for Four item
Wexford Golf Club Gift Certificate - Round of Golf for Four
$200

Starting bid

Wexford Golf Club - $1000 Value - Arnold Palmer Signature Course - Round of Golf for Four Players

Moss Creek Complimentary Round of Golf for a foursome item
Moss Creek Complimentary Round of Golf for a foursome
$100

Starting bid

Moss Creek cordially extends to your foursome an invitation to be our guests for a complimentary Round of golf. Starting times after noon and they may be reserved up to one week in advance.

Salon Karma $100 Gift Certificate item
Salon Karma $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Salon Karma $100 Hair Services at 12 State of Mind Street Bluffton, SC 29910

The Bluffton Room item
The Bluffton Room
$25

Starting bid

The Bluffton Room gift card $50. Two bar seats on any night.

Tailgators Bar & Grille Cards item
Tailgators Bar & Grille Cards
$50

Starting bid

Tailgators Bar & Grill 1008 C Argent Blvd Ridgeland SC 29936. Includes 4 - $25 Gift Cards

Riverton Pointe Personal Training Gift Certificate item
Riverton Pointe Personal Training Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Riverton Pointe Gift Certificate One Hour Personal Training Session with Fitness Director Sue Cleveland

Riverton Pointe Complimentary Golf Lesson with Head Pro item
Riverton Pointe Complimentary Golf Lesson with Head Pro
$25

Starting bid

Riverton Pointe Golf Lesson with Head Golf Professional Ernie Hanewinckel

Truffles Gift Cards for $50 item
Truffles Gift Cards for $50
$25

Starting bid

Truffles Bluffton Gift Cards - 2 - $25 Cards

Olive the Above Tasting Party for 10 item
Olive the Above Tasting Party for 10
$150

Starting bid

Olive the Above Bluffton - Gift Certificate for a Tasting Party for minimum of 10 people - $250 Value.

Silhouette Hair Studio Gift Certificate item
Silhouette Hair Studio Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Silhouette Hair Salon Haircut, wash and style gift certificate for $70.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!