Riverton Charitable Fund Gala Silent Auction April 25, 2026 TESTING

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About this event
Starting bid
Wexford Golf Club - $1000 Value - Arnold Palmer Signature Course - Round of Golf for Four Players
Starting bid
Moss Creek cordially extends to your foursome an invitation to be our guests for a complimentary Round of golf. Starting times after noon and they may be reserved up to one week in advance.
Starting bid
Salon Karma $100 Hair Services at 12 State of Mind Street Bluffton, SC 29910
Starting bid
The Bluffton Room gift card $50. Two bar seats on any night.
Starting bid
Tailgators Bar & Grill 1008 C Argent Blvd Ridgeland SC 29936. Includes 4 - $25 Gift Cards
Starting bid
Riverton Pointe Gift Certificate One Hour Personal Training Session with Fitness Director Sue Cleveland
Starting bid
Riverton Pointe Golf Lesson with Head Golf Professional Ernie Hanewinckel
Starting bid
Truffles Bluffton Gift Cards - 2 - $25 Cards
Starting bid
Olive the Above Bluffton - Gift Certificate for a Tasting Party for minimum of 10 people - $250 Value.
Starting bid
Silhouette Hair Salon Haircut, wash and style gift certificate for $70.
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