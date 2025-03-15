Riverton Fire Company Leather Helmet Raffle

Riverton Fire Company, Inc.
CH3504000
Raffle for a New Cairns N5A New Yorker Leather Fire Helmet (Retail Value ~$1500)
Ticket Price: $20
Net proceeds to benefit the maintenance and operations of the Riverton Fire Company.
No substitution of the offered prize may be made, and no cash will be given in lieu of the prize.
Buy 5 Get 1 Free
$100
This includes 6 tickets
Riverton Fire Company, Inc.
CH3504000
Raffle for a New Cairns N5A New Yorker Leather Fire Helmet (Retail Value ~$1500)
Ticket Price: $16.67
Net proceeds to benefit the maintenance and operations of the Riverton Fire Company.
No substitution of the offered prize may be made and no cash will be given in lieu of the prize.
