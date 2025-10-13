Riverview Academy PTSO Inc

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Riverview Academy PTSO Inc

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Riverview Academy PTSO Spirit Wear Store 2025 - 2026

2025 - 2026 'R Barracuda' Shirts item
2025 - 2026 'R Barracuda' Shirts
$15

This listing is for one shirt a-la-carte.

2025 - 2026 Themed Spirit Shirt item
2025 - 2026 Themed Spirit Shirt
$15

This listing is for an a-la-carte 2025 Themed spirit shirt.

Riverview Academy Glitter Tee item
Riverview Academy Glitter Tee
$17.50

This listing is for one glitter tee.

Spirit Socks item
Spirit Socks
$10

This listing is for one pair of socks - please select your style and size at checkout.

The size chart is available at the top of the screen if you are using a mobile device or tablet. It can be found to your right if you are on a computer or laptop.

RAMS Hoodies - Pull Over item
RAMS Hoodies - Pull Over
$35

This listing is for the official RAMS hoodies - overhead. These will be the only logo hoodies allowed to be worn in school.

Parents and students have mentioned that hoodies run slightly small, please advise when choosing size.

RAMS Hoodies - Zip Up item
RAMS Hoodies - Zip Up
$35

This listing is for the official RAMS hoodies - zip-up. These will be the only logo hoodies allowed to be worn in school. ***This item is only available in adult sizes.***

Insulated Tumbler item
Insulated Tumbler
$12.50

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