Riverview Raiders Merch Shop

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*CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHIRT BY ADDING YOUR KID NAME AND/OR NUMBER ON THE BACK BY CHOOSING FROM THE CUSTOMIZE OPTION(S).
Great cap. Available in three colors.
Donate $15.00 and receive a box of Glazed Donuts.
If your desire is to donate to our organization, would like to show our appreciation. We will gift you with a Raiders Bag. Redeemable at our practice field. ONLY REDEEMABLE WITH A DONATION
This is for our standard Flat Rate Shipping.
Duffle bags fits helmets, shoulder pads, shoes and other practice and game day needs.
Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete name on it.
Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete number on it.
Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete name & number on it.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!