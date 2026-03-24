Riverview Raiders Athletic Club Inc

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Riverview Raiders Athletic Club Inc

About this shop

Riverview Raiders Merch Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

*CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHIRT BY ADDING YOUR KID NAME AND/OR NUMBER ON THE BACK BY CHOOSING FROM THE CUSTOMIZE OPTION(S).

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Raiders Cap item
Raiders Cap
$25

Great cap. Available in three colors.

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Krispy Kreme Fundrasing item
Krispy Kreme Fundrasing
$15

Donate $15.00 and receive a box of Glazed Donuts.

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Free Bag (With Any Donated Amt) item
Free Bag (With Any Donated Amt)
Pay what you can

If your desire is to donate to our organization, would like to show our appreciation. We will gift you with a Raiders Bag. Redeemable at our practice field. ONLY REDEEMABLE WITH A DONATION

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Flat Rate Shipping item
Flat Rate Shipping
$7.95

This is for our standard Flat Rate Shipping.

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Raiders Duffle Bag item
Raiders Duffle Bag
$25

Duffle bags fits helmets, shoulder pads, shoes and other practice and game day needs.

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NAME CUSTOMIZATION item
NAME CUSTOMIZATION
$5

Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete name on it.

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NUMBER CUSTOMIZATION item
NUMBER CUSTOMIZATION
$5

Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete number on it.

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NUMBER & NAME CUSTOMIZATION item
NUMBER & NAME CUSTOMIZATION
$8

Customize your merch for a small fee by placing your athlete name & number on it.

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Add a donation for Riverview Raiders Athletic Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!