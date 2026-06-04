Riverview Rescue's Silent Auction-Hello Adorn

Treat yourself (or someone special) while helping rescued cows! This beautiful Hello Adorn collection includes:

💛 Tiny Twist Earrings 💛 Tiny Links Necklace 💛 Tiny Dot Stud Earrings 💛 Tiny Links Bracelet

All pieces are crafted with 14kt gold fill and designed for everyday wear. Retail Value: $130





Thank you Hello Adorn for this generous donation!

Every bid helps support the rescued cows of Riverview Rescue by providing hay, minerals, veterinary care, and daily care.

Thank you for helping us give our herd the safe and loving lives they deserve! 🐮❤️