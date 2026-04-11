Riverwalk Rose Society

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Riverwalk Rose Society

About this event

Riverwalk Rose Society Rocky Mountain District Rose Show & Meeting June 13, 2026

2827 Lakeview Ave

Pueblo, CO 81005, USA

Rose Show Registration Fee
$15

This allows you to enter in all categories: Horticulture, Photography and Arrangements

Registration fee for Judges and Workers
Free

ONLY if you are Judging or working the show is the registration fee $0. All must still pay for their meal at the District Meeting

RMD Dinner & Meeting * Sirloin Steak
$25

RMD Dinner & Meeting to be held at : Walking Stick Golf Club, 4301 Walking Stick Blvd., Pueblo. We will meet at 6:30PM. Meeting held after dinner. Sirloin Steak; grilled to your preference. Comes with your choice of side and salad.

RMD Dinner & Meeting * Cobb Salad
$18

RMD Dinner & Meeting to be held at : Walking Stick Golf Club, 4301 Walking Stick Blvd., Pueblo. We will meet at 6:30PM. Meeting held after dinner. Cobb Salad; fresh lettuce, grilled chicken, guacamole, hard boiled egg, juicy tomatoes, crispy bacon, blue cheese, and a sprinkle of black olives. Your choice of dressing on the side.

RMD Dinner & Meeting * Cheese Burger
$18

RMD Dinner & Meeting to be held at : Walking Stick Golf Club, 4301 Walking Stick Blvd., Pueblo. We will meet at 6:30PM. Meeting held after dinner. Old fashioned Classic Cheese Burger; juicy beef burger, cheese, fresh toppings of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with fries.

RMD Dinner & Meeting * Italian Sausage Grinder
$18

RMD Dinner & Meeting to be held at : Walking Stick Golf Club, 4301 Walking Stick Blvd., Pueblo. We will meet at 6:30PM. Meeting held after dinner. Italian Sausage Grinder; served on a fluffy hoagie roll. Juicy Italian sausage melted cheese. Anaheim peppers, crips lettuce and ripe tomatoes. Choose between Mariana sauce or mustard and mayo. Served with fries.

Add a donation for Riverwalk Rose Society

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