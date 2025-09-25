RIW4L: For The Children (FTC) 2025

🌿 Seed Tier
$10

Renews monthly

Benefits:
• Digital thank-you badge (email-ready)
• Quarterly field updates
• Name listed in our Founding Donors wall (website)

🌸 Root Tier
$25

Renews monthly

Includes all Seed benefits plus:
• Invite to private donors newsletter
• Early access to livestreams & in-person events
• Video tour of school site + project timeline preview

🌺 Blossom Tier
$50

Renews monthly

Includes all Root benefits plus:
• “For The Children” Honor Certificate (PDF download)
• Exclusive art/poetry from a student
• VIP seat at our annual Donors & Dreamers virtual circle

🌳 Tree of Life Tier
$100

Renews monthly

Includes all Blossom benefits plus:
• Invitation to live Q&A w/ founders + site team
• Special tribute on school wall (your name or honoree)
• Dedicate your gift in honor of a child, ancestor, or loved one

