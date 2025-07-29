Royal Line Dance Boosters

Offered by

Royal Line Dance Boosters

About this shop

RLDT Corporate Sponsorship

Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

For your $1,000 donation, you will receive all Silver and Royal perks PLUS a photo-op with Royal Line Dancers in uniform in front of your business that will be featured on our social media pages and website. 

Royal Sponsor item
Royal Sponsor
$500

For your $500 donation, you will receive the Silver perks PLUS your company logo will be featured on the back of a team t-shirt.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$100

For your $100 donation, you will receive a plaque to hang in your window signifying sponsorship of the Royal Line Dance team.

Add a donation for Royal Line Dance Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!