RLDT Corporate Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
For your $1,000 donation, you will receive all Silver and Royal perks PLUS a photo-op with Royal Line Dancers in uniform in front of your business that will be featured on our social media pages and website.
For your $500 donation, you will receive the Silver perks PLUS your company logo will be featured on the back of a team t-shirt.
For your $100 donation, you will receive a plaque to hang in your window signifying sponsorship of the Royal Line Dance team.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!