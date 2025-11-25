RLF Youth Camp Uganda: Silent Auction

Hosted by
2487 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117, USA
Own a piece of church history with this 8" x 8" framed, autographed collage of Dean Stein—yes, that Dean Stein. IYKYK (If You Know, You Know). Featuring hand-selected photos showcasing his finest moments, this artwork is ideal for anyone who has ever thought, “You know what my living room needs? More Dean.” Signature included to verify authenticity and prevent future claims that you simply printed these photos off Facebook. Item generously donated by Dean Stein. Approximate Retail Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Kiefer and Chelsea Moskaluk, owners of Defined Coffee here in Mooresville, this Defined Coffee Gift Basket is valued at $150. Included Items: ~$40 Gift Card for Defined Coffee ~32 oz Whole Bean Coffee* (10+oz each bag) from: Ethiopia, Burundi (female producers) and Guatemala. ~Obisesio Coffee Scented Candle. ~Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans ~Felt Basket with leather handles ~ "heart" Coffee sign. ~2x Coffee Cozies (hand crocheted by Eily). *If you need the coffee ground, just bring it in to Defined Coffee and they will be happy to do it for you! Check out their instagram @defined.coffee.mooresville and @defined.coffee Approximate Retail Value: $150
It began because I wanted to tell people about my album Poet Priest, that it was out in the world ready to be heard. I did it because I had no money for advertising. The original idea was that I would post explanations about my songs on Instagram. What began as a mere attempt to interpret the concepts within my lyrics turned into a viral sensation. All of a sudden my little poetic essays were being shared by the thousands. A young artist named Nightbirde called me and said, "Andy, you have to write a book" and so I did.
Poet Priest Vol. 1 is back! We have re-released the original book that started it all. But it's more than a book. It’s a spectacle of meaning. It’s 125 pages filled with the tender and brutal contemplations of singer-songwriter Andy Squyres, designed by the rogue malcontents known as Choirgirl. Part Kerouac, part Kanye, this compilation of words and icons is both a devotional and a statement piece that no coffee or side table should be without. Printed on premium quality paper and bound by a semi-thick cover Poet Priest Vol. 1 is the first offering in the Poet Priest series. This second edition comes with a brand new cover design but all the original essays are present and accounted for, including the incredible foreword by Nighbirde/Jane Marczewski. Generously donated by Andy Squyres. Approximate retail value (unautographed): $38
https://www.instagram.com/andysquyres/
https://www.youtube.com/c/andysquyres/featured
Poet Priest Vol 3: Two years in the making, Andy Squyres returns with his dopest drop yet: Poet Priest Vol 3, one hundred and twenty four pages of ironic communiqués dripping with sincerity, unhinged devotionals stupid with hopefulness, and enough cringeworthy imagery to make even a Taco Bell marketing department intern proud; it’s the edition we’ve all been waiting for.
With design and art direction from Mitchell McCleary and Josh Warner, Poet Priest Vol 3 is the boldest layout yet. Loud as a Creed Comeback Tour and as surprising as an Anthony Bourdain apology to Guy Fieri, Poet Priest Vol 3 is Andy Squyres’ latest examination of life and faith, a poetic discourse dead set on embracing the awkward, the embarrassing, the profane and the mundane. Just like the Lord himself, we saved the best for last. You might already be drunk on Vol's 1 & 2 but Poet Priest Vol 3 is the finest vintage we've ever produced.
The Holy Trinity of metamodern devotional books is now complete! Generously donated by Andy Squyres. Approximate retail value (unautographed): $38
https://www.instagram.com/andysquyres/
https://www.youtube.com/c/andysquyres/featured
This 16" x 16" original artwork on canvas was generously donated by the incredibly talented artist Jenny Stein. “Baby it’s a Wild World”, 16" x 16" x 1.5" Fika i Sverige Series, Medium: Acrylic, graphite and Ephemera. "There’s beauty all around, in every single place. Most times, we just have to stop and look. From dusty fields, to city scenes. From mountains adorned with snow, steamy desserts, or lush meadows filled with flowers, beauty is there. It fills our lives, and desires to be given to others. It’s alive, filled with hope, peace and extraordinary joy, and something this wild world needs."
Concentrating mainly on impressionism and abstract works, her hopes are to leave a creatively expressed piece of art, revealing God's heart of creativity in each layer. Her work has been in numerous galleries which have included solo exhibitions, graces homes in the US and abroad, and has been featured locally and in a NYC publication. Originally from New York, she now enjoys life with her husband in North Carolina.
Approximate Retail Value: $325
Check out Jennifer Stein Art on Instagram @jennifersteinart
Generously donated by Abe & Juanita Peachey, this Bountiful Harvest Gift Basket includes homemade canned Chicken Broth, homemade canned Salsa, and homemade canned Apple Butter. It also includes a loaf of fresh-baked Sourdough bread and 1/2 dozen fresh scones or cookies (your choice, made fresh just before pickup). With the gorgeous wicker basket, oven mitts and tea towel, this beautiful basket would make a great Christmas gift! Approximate Retail Value: $70
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this Large Tote & Wristlet Set in Spring Garden and Purple is 100% Cotton (body) and Vegan Leather (base and straps). Tote: 18" x 13" x 6" with FIVE pockets. Wristlet: 8" x 5" x 1'. Strap can be used as a lanyard. Approximate Retail Value: $130
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this set of 4 quilted placemats are reversable and machine-washable. 12" x 18". Approximate retail value: $25
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this quilted potholder set is reversible and machine-washable. Features a charming Thomas Kinkade scene on fabric. 8" x 8". Approximate Retail Value: $10
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this quilted trivet set is reversible and machine-washable. Features a charming Thomas Kinkade scene on fabric. 8" x 8". Approximate Retail Value: $25
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this 38" x 38" lap quilt is 100% cotton and machine washable. Approximate Retail Value: $65
Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann, this 38" x 38" lap quilt is 100% cotton and machine washable. Approximate Retail Value: $65
Upcycled Crackle Glass Tealight set includes tealight candles, generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $18
Experience the ultimate in natural skincare with Ginger Lily Tallow. Products designed to heal, nourish and delight your skin. Choosing organic tallow means giving your skin the purest, most nourishing ingredients—free from hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides. Generously donated by owner and product developer Adrienne McCann. Retail Value: $100 See more at https://www.gingerlilytallow.com/
Love The Chosen? Then you no doubt love the visual experience that beautifully portrays and serves the greatest story ever told.
This poster collection includes 40 full-color images taken directly from the first season of the global phenomenon: The Chosen. The character and location stills capture your favorite moments on high quality paper that you can easily remove and display individually or keep together in this stunning coffee table book. Generously donated by Janis Smith.
Retail Value: $29.99
Cork & vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton lining. 7.5" x 5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $35
Cork & vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton lining. 7.5" x 5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $45
Cork & vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton lining. 7.5" x 5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $45
Cotton & vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton lining. 8" x 5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $30
Cotton & vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton lining. 8.5" x 5.5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $30
Vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton, cheetah print lining. 9"x 5.5" x 1". Strap is removable and can be used as a key lanyard. Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $40
Vegan leather exterior, 100% cotton, leopard print lining. 9"x 6" x 1". Strap is expandable to 48". Handmade and generously donated by talented artisan Ursula Rohmann. Approximate Retail Value: $55
