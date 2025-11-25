RLF Youth Camp Uganda: Silent Auction

It began because I wanted to tell people about my album Poet Priest, that it was out in the world ready to be heard. I did it because I had no money for advertising. The original idea was that I would post explanations about my songs on Instagram. What began as a mere attempt to interpret the concepts within my lyrics turned into a viral sensation. All of a sudden my little poetic essays were being shared by the thousands. A young artist named Nightbirde called me and said, "Andy, you have to write a book" and so I did.





Poet Priest Vol. 1 is back! We have re-released the original book that started it all. But it's more than a book. It’s a spectacle of meaning. It’s 125 pages filled with the tender and brutal contemplations of singer-songwriter Andy Squyres, designed by the rogue malcontents known as Choirgirl. Part Kerouac, part Kanye, this compilation of words and icons is both a devotional and a statement piece that no coffee or side table should be without. Printed on premium quality paper and bound by a semi-thick cover Poet Priest Vol. 1 is the first offering in the Poet Priest series. This second edition comes with a brand new cover design but all the original essays are present and accounted for, including the incredible foreword by Nighbirde/Jane Marczewski. Generously donated by Andy Squyres. Approximate retail value (unautographed): $38





