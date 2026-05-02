Roberto Martinez Foundation

Hosted by

Roberto Martinez Foundation

About this event

RM Golf Invitational

200 Golfview Dr

Blackwood, NJ 08012, USA

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Team up with three friends for a day of fun and competition. Lunch and Dinner, Drink Tickets, Cigars, Gift bag, Cart Rental and Awards

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes: Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag, Cart Rental and Awards

Golf Clinic
$75

Includes: Learn to Golf in a relaxed group setting with a PGA Instructor (60 minute session). Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag

General Admission
$75

Includes: Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag

Add a donation for Roberto Martinez Foundation

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