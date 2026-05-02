RM Golf Invitational

About this event
Includes: Team up with three friends for a day of fun and competition. Lunch and Dinner, Drink Tickets, Cigars, Gift bag, Cart Rental and Awards
Includes: Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag, Cart Rental and Awards
Includes: Learn to Golf in a relaxed group setting with a PGA Instructor (60 minute session). Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag
Includes: Lunch and Dinner, Drink Ticket, Cigars, Gift bag
$
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