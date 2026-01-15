RMAE Denim & Diamonds 2026

Get ready for a night of fun, flair, and giving back! Kick up your heels with lively line dancing, then browse and bid on our exciting silent auction. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner and an open bar featuring beer and wine as you mix and mingle. Be part of the energy during our paddle raise, where every contribution makes an impact—and don’t miss your chance to win a pair of real diamond studs before the night sparkles to a close. It’s an unforgettable evening you won’t want to miss! ✨💎