RMAE Denim & Diamonds 2026

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About this event
Get ready for a night of fun, flair, and giving back! Kick up your heels with lively line dancing, then browse and bid on our exciting silent auction. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner and an open bar featuring beer and wine as you mix and mingle. Be part of the energy during our paddle raise, where every contribution makes an impact—and don’t miss your chance to win a pair of real diamond studs before the night sparkles to a close. It’s an unforgettable evening you won’t want to miss! ✨💎
Show your appreciation for our amazing teachers & staff by sponsoring a teacher ticket at cost for Denim & Diamonds! Your sponsorship allows a teacher or staff member to enjoy a fun night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and community—while directly supporting our school. It’s an easy, meaningful way to say thank you and include our staff members in this special event. 💎👖
Can’t attend Denim & Diamonds? You can still support the event with an Absentee Ticket, a fully tax-deductible contribution that helps fund our school while cheering us on from afar. Your donation counts toward grade participation and makes a meaningful impact—no babysitter or dancing required! 💎
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!