RMDT Swing Into Spring; Food & Wine Pairing Fundraising Event

ONLINE SALES ARE CLOSED BUT SPACE MAY BE AVAILABLE; CALL 307-527-9973 to inquire.....Individual Ticket purchasers please note: RMDT assigns all tables/seats. If purchasing more than one individual ticket in an order, we will do our best to make sure you will all be sat at the same table.
(When purchasing/sponsoring a table: purchasers assign/pick their own guests who will be sitting with them.)
ONLINE SALES ARE CLOSED BUT SPACE MAY BE AVAILABLE; CALL 307-527-9973 to inquire.....Individual Ticket purchasers please note: RMDT assigns all tables/seats. If purchasing more than one individual ticket in an order, we will do our best to make sure you will all be sat at the same table.
(When purchasing/sponsoring a table: purchasers assign/pick their own guests who will be sitting with them.)
Table Sponsor; 8 top
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table Sponsor Please Note: Sponsor tables seat 8 and do not have the capacity to seat additional guests. Guaranteed seating is available to our sponsors for their table(s). Please include names of all those who will be seating at your table. If you are unsure at this time, put "pending" or TBD.
Table Sponsor Please Note: Sponsor tables seat 8 and do not have the capacity to seat additional guests. Guaranteed seating is available to our sponsors for their table(s). Please include names of all those who will be seating at your table. If you are unsure at this time, put "pending" or TBD.
Add a donation for Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!