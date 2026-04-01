2026 Race for the Roses Gala Silent Auction

Back by popular demand, this guest-favorite experience returns!





Enjoy a 5-hour private fishing charter on Lake Ontario, departing from the Genesee River in Rochester, NY. You and up to three guests will head out on the open water with all equipment provided—just step aboard and fish.





Target King Salmon, Steelhead, Brown Trout, and Lake Trout while taking in one of the region’s premier fishing experiences. Perfect for both seasoned anglers and first-time adventurers.





Experience Details:

• 5-hour private charter

• Up to 4 guests

• All equipment included

• Valid through September 15, 2026





Generously donated by Captain Jeff, Jammers Sport Fishing