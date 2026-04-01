2026 Race for the Roses Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Back by popular demand, this guest-favorite experience returns!
Enjoy a 5-hour private fishing charter on Lake Ontario, departing from the Genesee River in Rochester, NY. You and up to three guests will head out on the open water with all equipment provided—just step aboard and fish.
Target King Salmon, Steelhead, Brown Trout, and Lake Trout while taking in one of the region’s premier fishing experiences. Perfect for both seasoned anglers and first-time adventurers.
Experience Details:
• 5-hour private charter
• Up to 4 guests
• All equipment included
• Valid through September 15, 2026
Generously donated by Captain Jeff, Jammers Sport Fishing
Starting bid
Be there for country music’s biggest night—live in Nashville.
This unforgettable getaway for two includes tickets to the 2026 Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, where the industry’s biggest stars take the stage for an evening of live performances and unforgettable moments.
Enjoy a three-night stay in a centrally located downtown Nashville hotel, plus admission to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Complete your Music City experience with your choice of a guided tour of RCA Studio B or Hatch Show Print.
Experience Details:
• Two (300-level) tickets to the 2026 Country Music Awards
• 3-night stay in a centrally located downtown Nashville hotel
• Admission for two to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
• Choice of guided tour: RCA Studio B or Hatch Show Print
• Winspire booking & concierge service included
• Airfare not included
Starting bid
A distinguished mixed case of exceptional wines, thoughtfully curated to showcase acclaimed vintages and renowned producers from around the world.
This collection includes:
With a total value exceeding $1,500, this collection offers both immediate enjoyment and long-term cellaring potential. A perfect addition for a seasoned collector or an unforgettable way to elevate a special occasion.
Over time, these wines will continue to develop in both complexity and value, making this a truly special acquisition.
Generously donated by Jonathan Ferrante
Starting bid
Step up to the plate and enjoy America’s favorite pastime in style.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for an unforgettable day at ESL Ballpark as you cheer on the Rochester Red Wings from a private suite. This premium experience is perfect for entertaining, celebrating, or simply enjoying the game from some of the best seats in the ballpark.
With VIP parking and an upgraded food and beverage package, enjoy a seamless and elevated game day experience from first pitch to final inning.
Experience Details:
• Private suite for up to 16 guests
• Valid for one 2026 home game: April or select May dates (May 3, May 12–14, or May 28)
• Four (4) VIP parking passes
• Upgraded food and beverage package included
• Date to be mutually agreed upon with the Rochester Red Wings
Generously donated by the Rochester Red Wings
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect blend of smooth sips and exciting surprises with this fun and interactive package.
This bundle features a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon paired with a creative lottery bouquet filled with scratch-off tickets and cash prizes, offering the chance to win even more.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to someone else, this item delivers both a great pour and the thrill of possibility.
Starting bid
Step inside the world of live television with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience!
Enjoy a private tour of the 13WHAM News studio in Rochester, NY for you and your guests. Go beyond the scenes with an inside look at how a live broadcast comes together—from the control room to the studio floor.
Watch a live news broadcast as it happens, meet some of your favorite anchors and reporters, and capture memorable photo opportunities right on set.
Perfect for media enthusiasts, families, or anyone curious about what goes into delivering the news each day.
Experience Details:
• Private studio tour for up to 8 guests
• Behind-the-scenes access to 13WHAM News
• Opportunity to watch a live broadcast
• Photo opportunities on the station set
• Meet anchors and reporters
• Must be scheduled in advance
Generously donated by 13WHAM News
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!