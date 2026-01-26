River Montessori High school

RMHS 2026-2027 Support

1 Month of Cleaning Supplies
$100

Our students are learning more than academics at RMHS; every afternoon, our entire school spends time mindfully cleaning and caring for our physical environment. Support our all-natural cleaning supplies for 1 month.

1 Semester of Staff Development
$250

Our guides need time and space to continue our learning so that students are getting the best from us; help support our emotional and professional development for 1 semester.

1 Semester of Field Experiences
$1,000

What better way to learn than getting out in the world and seeing science, math, fiber arts, and more in real life applications? Support our field experience budget for 1 semester.

1 Month of Fresh Food
$2,500

Supply our kitchen with fresh, locally sourced, whole-foods groceries for 1 month. You're also supporting Hebron Farms, a trusted local business that has been growing our food for years.

