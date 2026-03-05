RMHS Support

About this shop
Bandit needs your help! With your gift, you can cover one month of kibble, fresh greens, and bedding for our beloved class pet.
Our students are learning more than academics at RMHS; every afternoon, our entire school spends time mindfully cleaning and caring for our physical environment. Support our all-natural cleaning supplies for 1 month.
Our guides need time and space to continue our learning so that students are getting the best from us; help support our emotional and professional development for 1 semester.
RMHS provides a number of laptops available for students to use throughout their school day, and as we grow, we need more! Your gift can add one laptop to our community.
What better way to learn than getting out in the world and seeing science, math, fiber arts, and more in real life applications? Support our field experience budget for 1 semester.
Supply our kitchen with fresh, locally sourced, whole-foods groceries for 1 month. You're also supporting Hebron Farms, a trusted local business that has been growing our food for years.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!