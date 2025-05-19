RMHS Youth Basketball Camp

1300 W Swallow Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80526, USA

3 days Camp
$100
*Attend all 3 days of camp for a discount. June 16th, June 17th, June 18th
2 days Camp
$80
Attend any 2 days of camp. Choose any 2 days- June 16th, June 17th, June 18th
1 day Camp
$40
Attend any 1 day of camp. Choose any 1 day -June 16th, June 17th, June 18th

