Ripon Area School District

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Ripon Area School District

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RMS Shrek Musical Shirt

Small T-Shirt item
Small T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

Medium T-Shirt item
Medium T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

Large T-Shirt item
Large T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

X-Large T-Shirt item
X-Large T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

2XL T-Shirt item
2XL T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

3XL T-Shirt item
3XL T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

4XL T-Shirt item
4XL T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

5XL T-Shirt item
5XL T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

6XL T-Shirt item
6XL T-Shirt
$11

Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt from 4imprint.


Zeffy charges no transaction fees for nonprofit groups, like the RASD; so we can receive 100% of what you pay!
Please note: There is an optional field to "tip" Zeffy, for those who want to help Zeffy continue to support nonprofits, but the option can be set to a custom amount of $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!