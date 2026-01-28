RnB Paint & Sip

All Shades Of Wellness Inc

All Shades Of Wellness Inc

1 Prospect Ave

White Plains, NY 10607, USA

VIP: “Golden Girl Glow-Up” — $40
$40

Treat yourself to the full experience! Your Golden Girl Glow-Up includes an exclusive swag bag, a complete paint kit, and unlimited appetizers + wine while you paint, sip, and vibe to smooth R&B all night.

General Admission: “Paint & Pour Vibes”
$30

Come for the vibes and leave with a masterpiece. Paint & Pour Vibes includes your paint kit plus unlimited appetizers + wine—all set to a feel-good R&B soundtrack.

Add-On ONLY: “Bingo After Dark” (R&B Bingo)
$15

Turn up the fun with Bingo After Dark—the game where the playlist does the talking! Match the songs/artists on your bingo card as the music plays, call BINGO, and you could win a prize (and major bragging rights). Perfect for the friend who knows every lyric!

