RnB Paint & Sip

About this event
Treat yourself to the full experience! Your Golden Girl Glow-Up includes an exclusive swag bag, a complete paint kit, and unlimited appetizers + wine while you paint, sip, and vibe to smooth R&B all night.
Come for the vibes and leave with a masterpiece. Paint & Pour Vibes includes your paint kit plus unlimited appetizers + wine—all set to a feel-good R&B soundtrack.
Turn up the fun with Bingo After Dark—the game where the playlist does the talking! Match the songs/artists on your bingo card as the music plays, call BINGO, and you could win a prize (and major bragging rights). Perfect for the friend who knows every lyric!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!