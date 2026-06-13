Ro-Na Theater Membership

As a member, you are helping Friends of Ironton keep the Ro-Na Theater and Conference Center active, maintained, and available for events, performances, meetings, celebrations, and community gatherings throughout the year. Your support helps cover the ongoing care and operation of this historic space so it can continue serving Ironton and the surrounding region.





Membership is more than a donation. It is a statement that the Ro-Na matters. It shows that you believe in preserving local history, supporting downtown Ironton, and keeping a beautiful community venue open for generations to come.