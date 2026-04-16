RoA Shirts

Turn it up and lean into the big hair, big energy, and nonstop fun of Rock of Ages. This shirt is more than merch. It’s for the cast, crew, staff, and friends/families who brought this show to life together. Soft, comfortable, and easy to wear, it works just as well for long rehearsals as it does for showing off your Theatre 121 pride around town. Made just for this production, it’s a limited edition keepsake that’s as loud and unforgettable as Rock of Ages itself.