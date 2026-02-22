January Road Plowing/Maintenance

*CLICK “MORE DETAILS” FOR DIRECTIONS ON HOW TO PAY BELOW*





CLICK “ADD+” BELOW AND ENTER YOUR MONTHLY PLOWING COST AMOUNT INTO THE “PAY WHAT YOU CAN” SECTION.





If you’d like to leave a “tip” for Zeffy, you are welcome to do so but, NONE of that money will go to Wharf Street Road Association.





You will be emailed a confirmation receipt to the email you provide immediately after your payment has processed. Please note, bank transfers may take longer due to your financial institution but, you will still receive a confirmation email.





This payment will cover your share of monthly snow plowing and winter road maintenance for Wharf Street during the month listed.





Funds are used exclusively for:

• Snow plowing

• Sanding / Traction Control





The association operates on a zero-profit basis. All funds collected go directly toward road maintenance expenses.





This is a road maintenance assessment and is not a tax-deductible charitable contribution.





Thank you for helping to keep our road safe and accessible!





-Jared